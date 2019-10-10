Anixa Biosciences Names Cancer Vaccine Pioneer Dr. Ian H. Frazer to Scientific Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Ian H. Frazer, MD, AC, FRS, FAA, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Frazer is a leading immunologist recognized as one of the first scientists to study the link between immunity to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and cervical cancer. His research began more than 25 years ago when he and his colleague, the late Jian Zhou, MD, co-invented a technology for virus-like particles that trigger an immune response against HPV. This breakthrough became the basis of two approved cancer vaccines, Gardasil® and Cervarix®. These two vaccines are highly effective in protecting against HPV associated infection which is known to be the cause of cervical and other cancers.

"We are honored to have such a distinguished scientist join our Scientific Advisory Board," stated Amit Kumar, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anixa Biosciences. "Dr. Frazer's discoveries have enabled us to believe, with effective global vaccination, that the world can rid itself of cervical cancer. With his unique knowledge of vaccine technology, Dr. Frazer joins us at an opportune time, as we have expanded our therapeutic portfolio with a prophylactic cancer vaccine that has the potential to eliminate certain types of breast cancer."

"I look forward to working with the Anixa team," commented Dr. Frazer. "The vaccine technology invented at the Cleveland Clinic is an exciting approach to prophylactic (preventive) vaccination. I am excited to lend my experience and expertise to enable testing this novel immunological approach in humans."

About Ian H. Frazer, MD, AC, FRS, FAA

Dr. Ian Frazer is a professor at the University of Queensland where he leads a research team working at the Translational Research Institute (TRI) in Brisbane, Australia on the immunobiology of epithelial cancers. Additionally, he currently serves as the President of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences, and as a member of the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council. He also chairs the Australian Medical Research Advisory Board of the Medical Research Future Fund. In addition to his positions in science and academia, Dr. Frazer serves on the boards of several corporations and not-for-profit organizations, including Jingang Medicine (Aus) Pty Ltd., Microba Pty Ltd and the Frazer Family Foundation. Among his numerous accolades, Dr. Frazer was recognized as Australian of the Year in 2006. He was recipient of the Prime Ministers Prize for Science and the Balzan Prize, both in 2008, followed in 2012 by his election as a Fellow of the Royal Society of London. He was appointed Companion of the Order of Australia in 2013. Dr. Frazer is a named inventor on patents relating to HPV prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines licenced to CSL, Merck & Co. and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and on patents on DNA vaccines and on optimizing therapeutic protein expression licensed to Jingang Medicine (Aus) Pty Ltd.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

