Anixa Biosciences' Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy to be Discussed at Upcoming Emerging Immunotherapeutics for Ovarian Cancer Symposium

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that the inventor of its ovarian cancer CAR-T technology, Dr. José Conejo-Garcia, Chair of the Immunology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center, will be presenting at the Antibody Society and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance's Emerging Immunotherapeutics for Ovarian Cancer Symposium on September 23, 2021. Dr. Conejo-Garcia will discuss a number of treatment approaches to ovarian cancer including the Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell (CAR-T) Technology approach he invented that is in development with Anixa, known as Follicle Stimulated Hormone Receptor (FSHR)-mediated CAR-T technology ("the technology"). The therapy based on this technology was recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Phase 1 clinical testing.

During the presentation, titled, "Tumor-derived antibodies for multi-faceted immunotherapeutic targeting of human ovarian cancer," Dr. Conejo-Garcia will discuss the technology, which is an autologous cell therapy comprised of engineered T-cells that target the follicle stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). FSHR is found at immunologically relevant levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries. Since the target is a hormone receptor, and the target-binding domain is derived from its natural ligand, this technology is also known as CER-T (Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-cell) therapy, a new type of CAR-T.

"I am particularly motivated to discuss our novel FSHR-mediated CAR-T technology at this event as part of the goal to spread awareness around current and emerging antibody and immune therapies for the treatment of ovarian cancer," commented Dr. Conejo-Garcia. "Moffitt has been in collaboration with Anixa to prioritize and advance this program into human clinical trials. We will look forward to verifying results of this therapeutic approach in solid tumors. Importantly, if this therapeutic approach is successful this could enable a significant shift in the overall treatment paradigm."

Dr. José Conejo-Garcia and his research team developed the FSHR-mediated CAR-T technology when he was at the Wistar Institute where he contributed to report for the first time on the role of T-cell responses in the outcome of ovarian cancer patients. Anixa has an exclusive, world-wide license to this technology.

More information about the event can be found at: https://www.antibodysociety.org/antibody-engineering-therapeutics-meeting/emerging-immunotherapeutics-for-ovarian-cancer-symposium/

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

646-751-4363

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Mike Catelani

[email protected]

408-708-9808

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.anixa.com

