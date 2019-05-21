Anixa Biosciences to Present at the Sachs Associates 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that it will be presenting at the Sachs Associates 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum to be held May 31, 2019 in Chicago.

Mike Catelani, COO and CFO of Anixa, will provide an overview of the company, its most recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones, with a focus on its chimeric endocrine receptor t-cell (CER-T) treatment for ovarian and other cancers. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Details of Anixa's presentation are as follows:

Event: 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology: BD&L and Investment Forum Date: Friday, May 31, 2019 Time: 12:10 p.m. Location: PR Track A - Room Sinclair Ballroom

Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Chicago, IL

The 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum is designed to bring together thought leaders from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and biotech to facilitate partnering, funding and investment.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Anixa is developing a cancer immunotherapy program, which uses chimeric endocrine receptor t-cell (CER-T) technology, a novel type of CAR-T. Its CchekTM liquid biopsy technology is a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. This technology enables cancer detection in its earliest stages in efforts to treat patients when the disease is most curable. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Anixa Contact:

Mike Catelani

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Sharen Tilman (Investors)

stilman@tiberend.com

646-604-5149

Ingrid Mezo (Media)

imezo@tiberend.com

646-604-5150

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.anixa.com

