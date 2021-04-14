Anjali Das of Wilson Elser Named to Cybersecurity Docket Incident Response 40 2021

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that Anjali Das, a partner in the Chicago office, has been named to the Cybersecurity Docket Incident Response 40 2021, the digital publication's annual list of the 40 best data breach attorneys.

Ms. Das is co-chair of Wilson Elser's national Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice and a member of the firm's Information Governance Leadership Committee. She draws on her background in the legal, business, technology and insurance industries to lead a national team of cybersecurity attorneys around the country in responding to some of the most complex cybersecurity incidents, ranging from cross-border data breaches to high-stakes ransomware attacks.

Bruce Carton, Editor of Cybersecurity Docket, announced the names of this year's Incident Response 40 at the conclusion of Incident Response Forum Masterclass 2021, an all-day virtual event held on April 8.

The lawyers in the Incident Response 40 represent many top law firms and have established themselves as the "first call" for companies hit with a cyber-attack or other data security incident. This year, given the growth of the incident response field since Cybersecurity Docket launched this list in 2016, the number of lawyers honored has increased from 30 to 40.

Ms. Das is responsible for oversight of cyber crisis management and incident response for clients of all sizes and industry sectors that have been the victim of an actual or suspected cybersecurity or data privacy incident. She manages a team of attorneys across the firm's 39 U.S. offices who provide dedicated 24/7 incident response services. Her team routinely advises clients on their legal rights and responsibilities under state, federal and international privacy laws, including notification to affected individuals and applicable regulatory authorities.

Ms. Das has represented clients in Data Breach Class Action litigation filed in state and federal courts around the country, including cases involving issues of first impression. She has educated courts, mediators and her opponents on the complexities and nuances of cybersecurity incidents to bolster the defense of her clients' cases, and has successfully mediated and obtained favorable settlements in these cases.

Ms. Das also routinely represents clients in state and federal regulatory investigations arising out of a cybersecurity incident or data breach, including investigations by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the Department of Education, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and state attorneys general and state insurance departments.

For more information about the Cybersecurity Docket Incident Response 40, see https://www.cybersecuritydocket.com/incident-response-40-for-2021/

