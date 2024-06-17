Wilson Elser Hires Two Partners in Denver, Strengthening Insurance Coverage Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that it has hired two insurance coverage and defense litigation partners in its Denver, Colorado, office.

Joining the firm are Todd E. Jaworsky, former managing partner of the Greenwood Village, Colorado, office of McElroy Deutsch, and Jane E. Young, who was a partner at that firm. McElroy Deutsch is a multi-state, 200-attorney corporate and insurance defense firm. The new team also includes two associates from McElroy Deutsch.

"I welcome Todd and Jane to Wilson Elser," said Denver Regional Managing Partner Jason Melichar. "They are superb lawyers and are excellent additions to our insurance team here in Denver, as well as to the national practice."

"Both Todd and Jane have exceptional insurance coverage experience and impressive defense litigation skills; their proficiency in these matters perfectly complements two of the firm's core strengths," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "Further, Denver is a key market and this acquisition will enhance our full-service legal offerings in the region."

The New Partners

Todd E Jaworsky is widely recognized for his work in insurance coverage analysis and opinions on numerous types of policies and programs, as well as insurance-related and bad faith litigation in addition to drafting policy provisions and endorsements. Prior to his years at McElroy Deutsch, he was an attorney at Grimm, Vranjes & Greer in San Diego, California.

Admitted to practice in Colorado and California, Jaworsky has coverage analysis, claims management and insurance litigation experience in numerous jurisdictions.

Jaworsky received his J.D. degree cum laude from California Western School of Law in 2002, and a B.A. degree with honors from Fort Lewis College in 1998.

Jane E. Young is a known authority in the insurance coverage arena with 25 years of experience representing insurers and third-party administrators in complex coverage and bad faith disputes around the country. Her defense work involves all types of insurance policies, first- and -third party coverage, as well as commercial general liability, construction, environmental, automobile, property, and directors and officers. She was formerly a managing partner of the Greenwood Village office of McElroy Deutsch.

Young assists insurance carriers and third-party administrators in assessing coverage under policies and evaluating exposure, and represents clients in ADR proceedings. She has tried cases in state and federal courts and has argued in the Colorado appellate courts and the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Young received a J.D. degree from the University of Denver College of Law in 1998, and a B.S. degree cum laude from Ithaca College in 1995.

