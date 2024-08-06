Anju Announces New Product to Revolutionize Field Rep Efficiency with Precision-Driven Medical Information

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software is proud to introduce MA Knowledge, a mobile application enhancing field rep efficiency by providing meticulously curated medical information. As the newest addition to Anju's Medical Affairs Suite, MA Knowledge empowers Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) and field reps by efficiently filtering content to deliver relevant, credible, customer-centric content.

MA Knowledge leverages diverse sources like IRMS-CM and preferred content repositories to provide expert answers swiftly in the field. Available as a standalone tool or an addition to Anju's IRMS MAX solution, it streamlines information retrieval with approved, curated content.

"We're excited to introduce MA Knowledge into the Medical Affairs space. MA Knowledge enables Medical Affairs teams to curate content from diverse sources of content and make it directly available to field-based medical personnel in one, easy-to-use application," said Larry Birch, CEO of Anju.

The application enhances content delivery with a seamless, responsive experience across devices, adapting to user behavior to maximize impact during clinician visits. Key features include Smart Filtering to refine scientific content, robust search capabilities, a dynamic workspace for accessing curated content, intuitive Smart Tiles for organizing information, and downloadable content for convenient offline access.

Empower your field reps with MA Knowledge – where precision, efficiency, and credibility converge. Experience the future of medical content delivery with MA Knowledge today. For more information or to schedule a demo of MA Knowledge, contact the Anju team at [email protected].

About Anju

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

Media Contact

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

+1 609.241.7352

[email protected]

SOURCE Anju Software