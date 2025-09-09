Anju Software Unveils Industry-First AI Powered Ecosystem to Build Clinical Trials in Days, Not Months

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software today announced clinexa, an AI ecosystem of virtual assistants that transforms clinical protocols into trial-ready databases in days. The initial release focuses on compressing the study build timeline by automating protocol ingestion and generating casebooks, edit checks, and auditable validation materials.

See clinexa live at DPharm 2025, booth 703.

Clinical trial start-up is costly and slow, often taking three or more months and requiring specialized teams. clinexa automates the path from protocol to go-live, accelerating database creation and validation so sponsors and CROs can launch faster and focus on patients.

"Clinical teams asked for a smarter way to move from protocol to go-live without costly delays from manual efforts, testing cycles, and documentation generation," said Laura Acosta, VP of Product Management, Clinical Division at Anju Software. "With clinexa, sponsors and CROs can launch trials faster, reduce costs, and focus on getting therapies to patients."

Key benefits

90% faster study builds – auto-create study objects leveraging standards like CDASH and SDTM. Significantly reduce testing and UAT process with autogenerated test cases, patient data and validation documentation for your review.

– auto-create study objects leveraging standards like CDASH and SDTM. Significantly reduce testing and UAT process with autogenerated test cases, patient data and validation documentation for your review. 50% fewer queries – NLP-powered edit checks improve data quality from the start.

– NLP-powered edit checks improve data quality from the start. 3x productivity gain for data managers – freeing experts to manage more trials in parallel.

– freeing experts to manage more trials in parallel. Data sovereignty by design – your data remains exclusively yours; Anju does not monetize customer data.

Industry data underscores the urgency: a Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) report estimates $1–$8 million in lost revenue opportunity per day for blockbuster drugs delayed in trial start-up. By compressing build and validation timelines, clinexa gives teams a critical edge in quality and compliance.

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research , medical affairs , and data science . TrialMaster , IRMS MAX , and TA Scan , the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Valsoft serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and research Life Sciences markets.

