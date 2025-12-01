Anju Software Unveils Luminee, the AI Engine That Builds Validated EDC Databases in Days -- Winner of SCOPE EU 2025 Innovation Award

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software today announced the launch of Luminee, a breakthrough AI-powered engine that automates EDC database builds from protocol ingestion to validation, reducing study build timelines from months to days and eliminating one of the most persistent bottlenecks in clinical research.

Luminee was recently recognized as the SCOPE EU 2025 Innovation Award winner, underscoring its impact in accelerating clinical operations and transforming how sponsors and CROs will approach database development.

For years, clinical teams have struggled with long, manual build cycles that drain resources and delay trial timelines. Luminee addresses this head-on by reading and interpreting a study protocol, then generating a validated, inspection-ready EDC database including visit structures, forms, edit checks, and validation documentation all in a fraction of the time traditionally required.

"Luminee represents a major evolution for clinical operations," said Laura Acosta, SVP of Product at Anju Software. "Teams are being asked to deliver more, faster, with fewer resources. Luminee gives them a way to eliminate one of their biggest pain points. It builds with precision, accelerates timelines, and provides the level of quality and compliance the industry demands."

With Luminee, sponsors and CROs gain:

Up to 90 percent faster study builds through AI-driven protocol ingestion

through AI-driven protocol ingestion Reduction in technical resource dependency by automating manual tasks

by automating manual tasks Automated validation documentation aligned with regulatory expectations

aligned with regulatory expectations Integration across Anju's eClinical ecosystem , including TrialMaster and TrialBuilder

, including TrialMaster and TrialBuilder Improved data quality and compliance, aligned with 21 CFR Part 11, GCP, HIPAA, and GDPR

Luminee is available from Anju Clinical, giving data managers, clinical operations teams, and research organizations a scalable way to accelerate study build, reduce risk, and increase Return on Employment across their portfolios.

To learn more about Luminee or schedule a demonstration, visit Request a Demo - Anju Software

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research , medical affairs , and data science . TrialMaster , IRMS MAX , and TA Scan , the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. As a portfolio company of Valsoft, Anju services the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and research Life Sciences markets.

