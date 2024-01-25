Ankura Acquires Lumeri, a Leading Strategic Business Consulting Firm

Acquisition Expands Ankura's Transformation, Talent, & Transactions Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced it has acquired Lumeri, a leading strategic business consulting firm specializing in strategy and transformation solutions for Fortune 500 companies.

Founded in 2004, Lumeri helps companies drive results amid complex business and operational challenges through strategic leadership and operational solutions. The Lumeri team has decades of experience providing the world's top companies with solutions including Execution Certainty™, Advancement of Women, and Sustainability.

Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura, said: "We are excited to welcome Lucinda, Doug, and the entire Lumeri team to Ankura. Integrating Lumeri's expertise with the existing services of Ankura underscores our position as a first-in-class firm committed to delivering exceptional business results for our clients as they undertake complex enterprise transformations."

"Lumeri's proven track record in driving organizational transformation, through Execution Certainty™ across some of the most significant mega-projects for Fortune 500s is impressive and warranted. We look forward to coming together and helping clients maximize their impact through alignment across the Executive Team, Project Team, and the communities in which they operate," said Angela Cinefro, President of Ankura and Co-Head of the Transformation, Talent, & Transactions Practice.

"Joining Ankura marks an important milestone for Lumeri," said Lucinda Hanover. By combining Lumeri's team with Ankura's complementary services and aligned cultures, we are thrilled for the opportunity to deliver unique solutions to the marketplace, particularly our Advancement of Women leadership solution, and look forward to expanding the ways we can serve clients."

About Lumeri

Lumeri believes in the transformative power of business for society and the world. Our team is dedicated to a sustainable and equitable future, recognizing that business holds a pivotal role in actualizing this mission. Embodying an unwavering commitment to our clients' success, together we ardently pursue exceptional business results and the creation of positive global impact on people, planet, and society.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value™. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura