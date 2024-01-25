Ankura Acquires Lumeri, a Leading Strategic Business Consulting Firm

News provided by

Ankura

25 Jan, 2024, 13:17 ET

Acquisition Expands Ankura's Transformation, Talent, & Transactions Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced it has acquired Lumeri, a leading strategic business consulting firm specializing in strategy and transformation solutions for Fortune 500 companies.

Founded in 2004, Lumeri helps companies drive results amid complex business and operational challenges through strategic leadership and operational solutions. The Lumeri team has decades of experience providing the world's top companies with solutions including Execution Certainty™, Advancement of Women, and Sustainability.  

Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura, said: "We are excited to welcome Lucinda, Doug, and the entire Lumeri team to Ankura. Integrating Lumeri's expertise with the existing services of Ankura underscores our position as a first-in-class firm committed to delivering exceptional business results for our clients as they undertake complex enterprise transformations."

"Lumeri's proven track record in driving organizational transformation, through Execution Certainty™ across some of the most significant mega-projects for Fortune 500s is impressive and warranted. We look forward to coming together and helping clients maximize their impact through alignment across the Executive Team, Project Team, and the communities in which they operate," said Angela Cinefro, President of Ankura and Co-Head of the Transformation, Talent, & Transactions Practice.

"Joining Ankura marks an important milestone for Lumeri," said Lucinda Hanover. By combining Lumeri's team with Ankura's complementary services and aligned cultures, we are thrilled for the opportunity to deliver unique solutions to the marketplace, particularly our Advancement of Women leadership solution, and look forward to expanding the ways we can serve clients."

About Lumeri

Lumeri believes in the transformative power of business for society and the world. Our team is dedicated to a sustainable and equitable future, recognizing that business holds a pivotal role in actualizing this mission. Embodying an unwavering commitment to our clients' success, together we ardently pursue exceptional business results and the creation of positive global impact on people, planet, and society.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value™. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1685741/Ankura_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Ankura Acquires Lumeri, a Leading Strategic Business Consulting Firm

Ankura Acquires Lumeri, a Leading Strategic Business Consulting Firm

Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced it has acquired Lumeri, a leading...
Ankura Releases 2023 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey for Retailers

Ankura Releases 2023 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey for Retailers

Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, published its 2023 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey conducted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.