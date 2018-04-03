Ankura Announces 2018 Senior Leadership Promotions

Ankura CEO Roger Carlile stated, "As our business has seen tremendous growth over the past year through organic growth, the creation of Ankura Trust Company, and acquisitions, we are continuously reminded that it is our impressive collection of talent that has made it all possible. Ankura's success is a testament to our dedicated team of professionals who are driving the client service industry through innovative thinking, diversified skillsets, a dedication to collaboration, and delivering unique and tailored solutions to help our clients seize valuable opportunities and solve complex challenges."

"We are fortunate to have a deep bench when it comes to experienced senior leadership, and the promotions today reflect our commitment to preserving Ankura's intellectual capital that not only results in exceptional client service, but continues the evolution and growth of our business," said Mr. Carlile.

In addition to the senior leadership promotions, 49 junior professionals were also promoted to roles as Senior Directors, Human Resources Business Partner, Directors, and Senior Associates.

Senior Managing Directors

Mr. Joseph N. Hoang specializes in assisting clients by leading teams in forensic, compliance, data analytics, and operations matters, with an emphasis on performance and process improvement, complex data management, analysis, and business intelligence, as well as value-based healthcare, reimbursement, and contracting. His 18 years of experience spans a variety of clients within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, hospital and health systems, physician enterprises, health insurers, and managed care organizations. He has assisted these organizations with initiatives including clinical and financial analytics, data validation audits, information systems capability assessments and due diligence, large-volume claims billing and payment reviews, fraud, breach of contract, and contractor performance.

Mr. Russell A. Perry has more than a decade of experience across complex financial situations involving distressed companies, with an emphasis on the US healthcare market. Russell's financial advisory experience spans interim management, financial statement analysis, financial projection development, liquidity and cash management, M&A support, stakeholder negotiations, balance sheet recapitalization/restructuring, DIP financing/sourcing, and bankruptcy preparation. His current and former clients include private and public companies, not-for-profit institutions, equity sponsors, secured and unsecured creditors, bond insurance companies, bond holders, and other related parties.

Ms. Kasey Rosado has over 15 years of financial, operational, and leadership experience specializing in financial restructurings and operational turnarounds, including advising under-performing and distressed companies. Kasey has assisted companies, lenders, and financial sponsors in addressing complex financial and operational matters. She has worked on domestic and international engagements across a broad range of industries including retail and apparel, consumer products and manufacturing, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, restaurant food service, technology, municipal, and government.

Managing Directors

Mr. Brad Lohmeyer has ten years of experience leading and performing complex data analytics in fraud investigations, and in litigation consulting, business intelligence, and business insurance claims. He combines his education in finance and advanced analytics with his decade of experience in financial, accounting, and enterprise systems to assist clients in developing custom, analytics-based solutions to critical business challenges. Brad recently led an investigation involving an alleged scheme to write fraudulent insurance policies. Along with counsel, Brad and the team leveraged widely varied data, machine learning, and visualization to identify the fraud and advise the client on a regulatory and remediation strategy.

Mr. Johnathan Bridbord is a 19-year veteran in the cybersecurity and computer forensics field, including a decade of leadership and supervisory roles in the Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice. Immediately prior to joining Ankura, Johnathan was the assistant director of the DOJ's High Technology Investigative Unit. In this capacity, Johnathan supervised digital investigative analysts with forensic examinations of computer systems, mobile devices, and digital media; provided nationwide expertise to federal prosecutors and agents on cutting-edge data forensic issues; and provided expert witness testimony in federal district courts nationwide.

Ms. Shelly Mady has nine years of experience in the application of data analytics related to Federal Corrupt Practices Act investigations, internal corporate investigation support, regulatory enforcement response, revenue restatement exercises, data remediation, and compliance monitoring across a wide variety of industries, with a focus in financial services. Shelly has worked on numerous matters involving government agencies to establish fact patterns and anomalies in large disparate data sets, using advanced data mining techniques. She has also assisted stakeholders in compliance, legal, and risk functions with developing proactive continuous monitoring analytics.

Ankura is an expert services firm defined by H0W we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

