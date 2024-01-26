Ankura Announces 2024 Senior Managing Director Promotions

New promotions underscore the Firm's successful growth and transformation

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced the promotion of seven professionals to Senior Managing Director. This news underscores the Firm's ongoing commitment to advancing the careers of its world-class consultants who are considered to be leading experts in their fields with track records of driving exceptional outcomes for their clients.

Kevin Lavin , Chief Executive Officer of Ankura, shared his views on the promotions: "I want to congratulate our newly promoted Senior Managing Directors on their incredible accomplishment. We recognize these individuals and their track records of serving clients across a multitude of geographies, disciplines, and industries. This outstanding group of professionals have been instrumental in our unprecedented success at Ankura and will continue to fuel our future growth. At Ankura, we take pride in recognizing leading talent that consistently innovates our services and solutions while solving for the complex challenges our clients face around the world."

The following professionals have been promoted to Senior Managing Director, effective immediately:

