Ankura Managing Director Swapna Deshpande Named to the American Bankruptcy Institute's 2020 "40 Under 40" Honorees

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce that Managing Director Swapna Deshpande has been recognized as a recipient of the American Bankruptcy Institute's 40 Under 40 distinction for 2020. This honor is a testament to Ms. Deshpande's steadfast commitment to exceptional client service, community involvement and her upstanding personal character.

"Swapna represents everything that we strive to be: innovative, dedicated and creative with the solutions that we bring to our clients," says Philip Gund, Business Group Leader for Turnaround & Restructuring. "Swapna joins her Ankura colleagues who have been similarly recognized by the ABI in prior years and reflects our commitment to developing our talent to be industry leaders in their chosen disciplines."

The ABI's 40 Under 40 recognizes the top 40 international industry professionals under the age of 40. Candidates are evaluated on the excellency in their professional work, as well as their commitment to the highest standards of achievement in serving their communities. Ms. Deshpande was selected given her extensive experience providing solutions to distressed companies across a broad set of industries and her leadership as head of the company's Bankruptcy Preparation and Post-Filing Case Management practice.

Ms. Deshpande will be honored at a virtual ceremony in February 2021.

