Ankura Names Roy Messing as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura" or the "Company"), a global provider of a broad range of consulting services, today announced it has appointed Roy Messing as Chief Operating Officer. Messing, who most recently served as a Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Turnaround and Restructuring practice, has over 30 years' experience providing advisory and interim management services to companies in a wide range of industries. In his new role at Ankura, Mr. Messing will lead all of the Firm's operations with a focus on accelerating its growth and executing strategic priorities.

"We are thrilled to have Roy join the leadership of our Firm," said Ankura Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lavin. "Roy is a multifaceted, highly talented senior executive who brings significant financial and operational expertise to this new position who also has a deep understanding of the culture of our Firm. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver world-class capabilities to clients in a fast-changing global environment."

"I'm excited to serve alongside the senior leadership team at this pivotal time in the Firm's growth," said Mr. Messing. "As we continue to expand our practice areas and client offerings, I am committed to working closely with my colleagues to augment our ability to achieve Ankura's short- and long-term objectives and build upon Ankura's success as a leading global consulting firm in today's highly dynamic marketplace."

Mr. Messing began his career at McKinsey & Company and has spent over 30 years in professional service, focused primarily in operations, and serving as interim Chief Executive Officer or Chief Restructuring Officer for many high-profile clients in major transformation engagements. Mr. Messing holds a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is a global provider of a broad range of consulting services in the areas of disputes and economics, data and technology, risk, forensics and compliance, turnaround and restructuring, strategy and performance, and in transactions and operations advisory. We help clients protect, create, and recover value. Ankura has over 1,500 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

