Ankura Professional Recognized in the 2019 Edition of Who's Who Legal Insurance & Reinsurance Expert Witnesses

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm that leverages integrated risk management, governance, compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and management consulting capabilities, is pleased to announce that Ankura Senior Managing Director Kevin O'Toole has been recognized as a leading insurance claims consulting expert in the 2019 edition of Who's Who Legal Insurance & Reinsurance Expert Witnesses.

Who's Who Legal is a leading publication that annually identifies the foremost consulting experts and legal practitioners in business law. Based upon comprehensive, independent research, Who's Who Legal identifies leading experts and firms of the year in each of its featured practice areas, including insurance and reinsurance.

"I am honored to be recognized by our clients and other industry experts as a leader in the insurance advisory space," said Kevin O'Toole, Senior Managing Director. "I owe this recognition to the collaborative culture at Ankura and the talented colleagues I have the pleasure of working with each and every day. Our firm's encouraging environment of shared perspectives and collective expertise is the tool that has enabled me to serve my clients."

"We are extremely proud and honored to have Kevin be featured in Who's Who Legal," said Darin L. Buchalter, Senior Managing Director. "With over 30 years of experience, Kevin has honed his craft and become one of the leading experts in insurance claims consulting. He is incredibly passionate about his trade and is dedicated to helping his clients navigate some of their most complex business challenges. Kevin joins 20 arbitration, data, and technology professionals, 12 investigations professionals, and 22 construction professionals, all named by Who's Who Legal as experts in their practice at Ankura, which was recently recognized as Construction Expert Witness Firm of Year."

Based in Ankura's Dallas office, Mr. O'Toole is a member of the firm's global construction practice – forensic accounting and claims consulting team. Mr. O'Toole brings extensive experience in forensic accounting as well as the measurement and preparation of losses relating to business interruptions, property damage, cyber breaches, product recalls, product liability, and fidelity claims. To learn more about Mr. O'Toole's expertise and Ankura's distinct advisory capabilities, please visit www.ankura.com/expertise/.

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura

Related Links

https://ankura.com

