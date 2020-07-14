Ankura Promotes Thomas Emmons to Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced that it has promoted its Interim Chief Information Officer, Thomas Emmons, to Chief Information Officer and Senior Managing Director. Since April, Mr. Emmons has served as Ankura's Interim Chief Information Officer. He joined Ankura as a Managing Director in August 2018.

Mr. Emmons will continue to focus on scaling the network, data and infrastructure of the company in alignment with an expanding geographic footprint and continued headcount growth. "Thom has initiated a transformation of our information technology capabilities during a period of growth for Ankura," said Ankura President Phillip Daddona. "Thom is the consummate professional and innovator, and it is incredibly exciting for the firm that he will continue to guide our information technology department as we execute our strategy."

Mr. Emmons has decades of experience leading and advising large IT organizations through transitions, acquisitions and divestitures. As an expert in managing IT departments through times of transformation, his specialties include the development and implementation of operating and strategic plans, consolidation of systems and costs, and restructuring of IT job functions, among others.

"Directing the strategy supporting the company's systems and working with our talented personnel has been a rewarding experience, and I look forward to continuing to enhance our capabilities," said Thomas Emmons. "In these uncertain times, which feature a remote and distributed workforce, it is crucial that we continue to advance and fortify our platform to ensure we are providing Ankura professionals with a best-in-class system to support their delivery of client solutions."

Before joining Ankura, Mr. Emmons worked extensively to lead transformations at an array of Fortune 500 companies in a variety of roles, including Chief Information Officer at SunEdison, Inc. He has served as an advisor across industries, including consumer packaged goods, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, and renewable energy. Mr. Emmons holds a BS from Berry College.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

