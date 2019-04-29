Ankura Relocates Washington, D.C. Headquarters to Accommodate Growth

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm that leverages integrated risk management, governance, compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and management consulting capabilities, announced today that the company has relocated its Washington, D.C. headquarters to accommodate the company's impressive growth. Ankura's new D.C. headquarters is located at 2000 K Street NW.

Both of Ankura's former D.C. offices, located at 1220 19th Street and 1200 19th Street, have been consolidated and relocated to its new headquarters. With over 91,000 square feet of space in its new headquarters, Ankura can now provide additional room to support its growing Washington, D.C. workforce, all of which will be housed together in the new headquarters.

"We look forward to this next chapter in our growth story as we consolidate our D.C. offices into a modern workspace that is designed to enhance the collaboration among our colleagues that creates the innovation we provide to our clients," said Roger Carlile, Chairman and CEO at Ankura. "Our firm has evolved greatly over the past several years through both organic growth and acquisitions. We have increased our firm's size to nearly 1,500 colleagues globally and expanded our reach into major global geographies. As a firm with continued momentum, Ankura seeks to design its workspaces to support its collaborative culture and accommodate its growth. The new location at 2000 K Street is the most recent example of this concept."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome all of our D.C. employees to our new headquarters," said Philip Daddona, Co-Chairman at Ankura. "Our firm was founded based upon our unconditional beliefs. Working together and creating an environment where our people can maximize their potential have proven to be the foundation of our success. We have won in the marketplace for talent and clients and we feel certain that our momentum will continue to grow. Today's announcement represents a significant milestone in this effort. Together in one office, our people have an even greater ability to collaborate on projects, reinforce our culture, and build Ankura's future together."

