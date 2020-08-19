Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market to Witness Impressive Growth on the back of Increased Research: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasted that the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market will expand at a healthy rate between 2020 and 2030.

The growth of the market is majorly attributed to the rising incidence of spondylitis among people across the world. According to a survey conducted by Arthritis Care & Research, nearly 20-50% of people suffering from ankylosing spondylitis exhibit spinal progression of certain levels in the last two years of follow-up.

On this premise, TNF inhibitor treatments and Non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) have been the major therapies in treating ankylosing spondylitis and other types of inflammatory arthritis conditions. Furthermore, recent studies by findings at the Universita Degli Studi del Molise (Italy) revealed that physiotherapy is highly beneficial in treating ankylosing spondylitis without the risk of medicinal side-effects.

"Market players are leveraging the proliferating demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs through the oral mode of administration and are hence focusing on launching novel products. This is expected to significantly complement the growth of the market during the forecast period," opines FMI analyst.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market - Key Takeaways

Inclusion of nano curcumin to significantly aid the treatment methodologies of ankylosing spondylitis, thus bestowing lucrative revenue opportunities.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to remain the most sought-out drugs owing to a high preference among medical professionals in the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis.

Oral route of administration remains the most preferred mode on the back of simplicity associated with consumption.

Among the consumer demographic, the adult segment is forecasted to account owing to the higher prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis among adults as compared to children.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market - Key Trends

Increased spending in the healthcare industry on extensive research pertaining to ankylosing spondylitis is encouraging market players to innovate novel treatment methods.

The inclusion of physical rehabilitation and therapy in modern-day treatments coupled with growing preference for physiotherapy is bestowing lucrative revenue opportunities to market players.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market - Regional Analysis

and are projected to cumulatively account for more than 50% of global market value, with the majority of the revenue share concentrated in the U.S. and EU4 The dominance of North America is attributed to the strong presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis, and innovations in the pharmaceutical sector in the U.S.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating the market include, but not limited to, Wyeth, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Schering-Plough, Takeda, Amgen, Centocor, Abbott, Eisai, and Pfizer. Market players are focusing on procuring approvals of drugs from regulatory bodies to widen their distribution. On these lines:

In Feb 2020 , Taltz (ixekizumab) received approval from Health Canada for treating adults with ankylosing spondylitis who weren't responsive to conventional therapies.

, Taltz (ixekizumab) received approval from Health Canada for treating adults with ankylosing spondylitis who weren't responsive to conventional therapies. In Dec 2019 , Avsola (infliximab-axxq) by Amgen obtained approval from the US FDA to be used in the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market - Taxonomy

Drug class:

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Immunosuppressive Drugs

TNF Blockers

JAK Inhibitors

Steroids

Biologics

Others

Route of administration

Parenteral

Oral

Application

Adults

Juvenile

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

SOURCE Future Market Insights