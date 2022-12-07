ANN SACKS® EUTOPIA COLLECTION BY MARTYN LAWRENCE BULLARD

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANN SACKS, a leading designer and manufacturer of fine tile and stone, has collaborated once again with internationally acclaimed designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, on Eutopia, a new collection of exquisite glass mosaics. The collection captures Bullard's reverence for historic reference and homage to time-honored handcraft and how artistic expression can translate differently depending upon the medium chosen. One of the most prolific and engaging designers of the 21st century, Bullard is known for his unforgettable interiors and fearless approach to design, pushing the boundaries of traditional sensibility by enveloping interiors in a celebration of rich color, pattern, and textural layers. With an international list of celebrity clientele, vast commercial and hospitality projects, and a sophisticated line of licensing agreements, Bullard now adds another dimension to his body of work with his tile designs for ANN SACKS with the unveiling of Eutopia.

Joining Bullard's earlier launches of Eastern Promise and Hermitage, which both made their debut in 2013, is the Eutopia collection of glass mosaics. Eutopia is available in five patterns and two standard order color blends; however, the mosaics can be custom ordered in any of the collection's 49 Glossy or Sea Glass shades to individualize any space. The intricate, botanical-inspired tiles are a compilation of upcoming and existing Bullard wallpaper designs and two patterns created specifically for the collection:

Indagare is a 12"x12" netted mosaic available standard in Glossy Lapis against a Sea Glass Absolute White background or in Glossy White against a Sea Glass Cat's Eye background;

Ottoman Trellis is a 12"x12" netted mosaic available standard in Glossy Marcasite against a Sea Glass Absolute White background or in a Glossy blend of Jade, Champagne, Rose Quartz, and Jasper against a Sea Glass Absolute White background;

Pagoda Vine is a 12"x12" netted mosaic available standard in a Glossy blend of Lavastone and Jade against a Sea Glass Absolute White background or a Glossy blend of Lapis and Covellite against a Sea Glass Opal background;

Sultan's Garden is a 12"x12" netted mosaic available standard in a Glossy blend of Jade, Champagne, Marcasite, and Jasper against a Sea Glass Alabaster background or Glossy blend of Rose Quartz, Jade, Champagne, and Labradorite against a Sea Glass Opal background;

Marmaris is a 12"x12" netted mosaic available standard in a Glossy blend of Mica, Pewter, Marcasite, and Jade against a Sea Glass Opal background or a Glossy blend of Labradorite, Champagne, and Obsidian against a Sea Glass Absolute White background.

"Eutopia has a different look from my last collections and captures my current passions for how I see design evolving," said Bullard. "The beauty of the floral designs could create a magical look in a shower enclosure or indeed a statement wall. The power of the design works as art and can replace artwork on the walls. The smaller design like Sultan's Garden would be perfect as a backsplash in a bathroom or create ambiance in a powder room. Even used as a floor covering it would imitate a beautiful rug and give such unexpected glamour to wherever it's used. With such unexpected color combinations in the tiles, you can pull almost any of the tones out and make the ambiance your own. From the deepest blues to the freshest greens there are a multitude of ways to design around all the tiles from the boldest statements to the softest romance with our pink and amber undertones."

Handcrafted in the United States and exclusive to ANN SACKS, Eutopia employs the ancient technique of Pietre Dura, a decorative art form skillfully perfected by gifted 16th Century Italian Renaissance artisans to visually articulate intricate, ornate patterns from small, colorful marbles. The Eutopia designs are instead handcrafted using glass as its medium, the small, hand-clipped glass chips expertly hand-laid to form the field and inlaid, repetitive botanical designs. The collection is offered in 49 colors and two finishes: Glossy, with a soft, buffed surface, or hand-polished Sea Glass, which brings forth a high sheen, drawing out the remarkable coloration and creates slight juxtaposition between the combined finishes adding to the overall visual impact.

Strikingly beautiful with breathtaking intricacy, Eutopia appears as though it was transported from an earlier era, the timeless designs a heady convergence of dimensional depth of color, exquisite detail, and textural nuance, heightened by the glass's sparkling, reflective qualities and shadow and light effect. Eutopia is a statement-making tile and sophisticated choice for all vertical surfaces, including feature walls, backsplashes, fire surrounds, showers, and submerged areas such as fountains and pools. Due to its natural composition, Eutopia is not affected by freeze/thaw conditions and can be used in outdoor settings dependent upon climate and method of installation. The tiles lay up in a repeat pattern with a tight, almost imperceptible grout line for flawless applications.

"As a designer, I believe we constantly grow and expand our tastes and the evolution of what inspires us and what we are exposed to, from our travels and experiences to the books and magazines we read," concluded Ballard. "Eutopia is an expression of my taste today, inspired by historic and traditional decorative motifs whist feeling fresh and modern in scale and proportion. The mix of old and new, exotic shapes and balanced scale was important in my previous collections and is of course reflected in the new collections helping them still feel connected, still expressing part of my integral designer make up and passion for all worldly design."

About ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc.

As a proud member of the KOHLER® family of brands, ANN SACKS® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since ANN SACKS' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 18 ANN SACKS showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, ANN SACKS offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by ANN SACKS in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, ANN SACKS brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

For additional information regarding Eutopia or other ANN SACKS products, consumers can call toll-free 1-800-278-TILE or visit the ANN SACKS website at www.annsacks.com .

