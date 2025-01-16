ANN SACKS MIAMI SHOWROOM REOPENS ITS DOORS

TO A CREATIVE NEW APPROACH IN WHOLE HOME DESIGN

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Sacks, an industry leader in luxury tile and stone, is pleased to announce the reopening of its Miami showroom. Ann Sacks Miami, 61 NE 40th Street, Miami, FL 33136, phone number (305) 572-1212. Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, the redesign is based upon an innovative Ann Sacks merchandising and sales model, a concept created to heighten the customer experience across all showrooms. Visitors will find a full range of products from Ann Sacks, sister Luxury Brands, Robern and Kallista, and Kohler plumbing.

The open floor plan allows for smooth traffic flow and unobstructed views of the designs encouraging an active, engaging environment and the tools and an experienced sales staff to seamlessly take a project from concept to reality down to the smallest detail. The showroom also provides an abundant amount of natural light, which is complemented by state-of-the-art, 90-percent low-energy LED track, and recessed and linear down lighting, to bring out the intricate beauty of each design.

Other key components to assist clientele is the centrally located one-stop, fully equipped Design Studio and convenient, on-floor Sample Shop. Worktables with plenty of seating are surrounded by wall racks and built-in cabinetry that house a range of large-scale tile and stone to help customers better visualize how the tile will appear in a room.

As a proud member of the KOHLER ® family of brands, Ann Sacks ® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since Ann Sacks' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 22 Ann Sacks showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, Ann Sacks offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by Ann Sacks in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, Ann Sacks brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

For additional information regarding Ann Sacks Miami or Ann Sacks product offerings, consumers can call toll-free 1-800-278-TILE or visit the Ann Sacks website at www.annsacks.com .

