Anna Gullmarstrand becomes the new CFO at New Wave Group AB

New Wave Group

Oct 21, 2024, 08:20 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Gullmarstrand has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for New Wave Group. She joins the company from Wallenstam AB, where she has been the Financial Manager since 2012, and before that she was authorized auditor at EY. Anna will be part of the group management team and takes over the role from Lars Jönsson, who has been the CFO of New Wave Group since 2007 and who will remain until February 28, 2025.

For further information, please contact:
CEO and Group CEO
Torsten Jansson
Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01
Email: [email protected]

1st Senior Vice President
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 (0) 703 62 56 11
Email: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 14:00 CET on October 21st, 2024.

