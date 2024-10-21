Anna Gullmarstrand becomes the new CFO at New Wave Group AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Gullmarstrand has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for New Wave Group. She joins the company from Wallenstam AB, where she has been the Financial Manager since 2012, and before that she was authorized auditor at EY. Anna will be part of the group management team and takes over the role from Lars Jönsson, who has been the CFO of New Wave Group since 2007 and who will remain until February 28, 2025.

