Anna Kotis Named President of imre Health

With more than 20 years of experience, Anna has led commercial strategy for brands at Pfizer, Mesoblast, Inc., and Forest Laboratories. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of HH&Y's H4B Chelsea, where she held various leadership roles for nearly seven years and showcased a proven record driving business health and growth, as well as leading new product launches and innovation strategy. Anna will report to Jeff Smokler, Partner at imre.

"We're in the business of developing industry and client firsts through the way we foster innovation with our client partners, from audience insight-led strategies to purpose-driven creative to best-in-class digital program execution," said Jeff Smokler, Partner at imre. "As we look to the future and to how we can expand our service offerings and increase value to our client partners, we need a leader like Anna, who offers a 360-degree view of the marketplace and who deeply understands the emerging areas of connection between agency and client."

Anna's experience across a broad range of consumer-facing verticals and therapeutic areas, including primary care, specialty care, and rare disease for top healthcare brands redefining pre-launch and launch initiatives aligns with imre Health's growth strategy.

"The opportunity to join imre and make an impact on the agency's future vision, immediately jumping in and applying my experience, with imre's talented leadership team, is an exciting one," said Anna. "My passion for healthcare is rooted in developing greater touchpoints with our audiences across a deeper range of digital applications. Marrying this passion with the core equities that has gained imre success to date, will result in complementary, upstream solutions that connect our audiences and brand partners with greater purpose."

About imre Health :

Imre Health works with many of the world's leading and high growth pharmaceutical, biotech and life science brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre Health partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. imre is an LGBTQ-founded and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

