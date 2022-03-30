Anna Netrebko Condemns the War on Ukraine
Following numerous media reports in recent days, Anna Netrebko reconfirms and further clarifies her position on the war on Ukraine.
Mar 30, 2022, 14:11 ET
LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commenting on the war, Anna Netrebko said: "I expressly condemn the war on Ukraine and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families. My position is clear. I am not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia. I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted. In fact, I have met President Putin only a handful of times in my entire life, most notably on the occasion of receiving awards in recognition of my art or at the Olympics opening ceremony. I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian Government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria. I love my homeland of Russia and only seek peace and unity through my art. After taking my announced break, I will resume performing in late May, initially in Europe."
SOURCE Anna Netrebko
Share this article