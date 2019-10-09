Anne Bisagno Recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the 2019 Women Who Lead

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., announced today that Anne Bisagno, has been honored by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the 2019 Women Who Lead. The honorees were unveiled on September 27, 2019 issue of the San Francisco Business Times. The Women Who Lead Reception and Panel of Entrepreneurs took place at The St. Regis San Francisco on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

This List includes privately held companies that are 51 percent or more women-owned and headquartered in the East Bay, which is defined as Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Information was obtained from company representatives. In case of ties, Bay Area employees was used as secondary ranking criteria.

"I am thrilled to be recognized as a Woman Who Leads," said Anne Bisagno, President and Co-Founder of Xantrion. "My team has taught me everything I know about leadership."

About Xantrion

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the No. 1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times print edition arrives with an in-depth lineup of local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community. SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.

Contact:

Anne Bisagno

Xantrion

510-588-8201

abisagno@xantrion.com

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.