Xantrion Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

Xantrion completes SOC 2 Audit to further its commitment to security and meet vendor risk management requirements.

LAFAYETTE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion, an award-winning Bay Area managed IT services provider for growing and mid-market businesses, announced the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit as of March 4, 2024 from January to December 2023. This audit will help Xantrion meet increasing vendor risk management requirements for its financial services and defense contractor clients as well as provide peace of mind for its other clients.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"We are thrilled to have completed our 8th SOC 2 audit," said Anne Bisagno, CEO of Xantrion. "Our track record illustrates our dedication to security and willingness to keep current with evolving cybersecurity threats and risk management technology. Our SOC 2 certification provides reassurance that we employ effective data protection controls and enables clients to easily confirm our compliance with vendor risk management requirements."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, industry, and scope to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to Xantrion for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Xantrion, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

Xantrion conducts an SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the most recent report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you want to view Xantrion's SOC 2 report, please contact Anne Bisagno at [email protected]. For more information about Xantrion, visit www.xantrion.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

