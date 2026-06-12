Anne Frank Center USA Launches @AnneFrankLifeStory to Bring Holocaust Education to a New Generation Online

Establishes Fact-Based Account on Influential Social Platforms Amid Rising Hate and Misinformation

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Frank Center USA, an organization dedicated to transformative education honoring the legacy of Anne Frank, today announced the launch of @AnneFrankLifeStory, a new social media initiative bringing Holocaust education to younger generations.

Live on TikTok and Instagram, @AnneFrankLifeStory is designed to serve as a trusted resource for Holocaust education online. The initiative aims to foster dialogue, deepen understanding, and combat hate and misinformation where they spread most rapidly. The account will feature short-form animated videos inspired by Anne Frank's diary, moderated Q&As, and interactive educational content that encourages engagement. The project was developed in partnership with Luc Bernard, creator of Voices of the Forgotten, the Holocaust museum inside the video game Fortnite, who is directing the videos. It emerged through the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, a multi-disciplinary forum dedicated to advancing solutions that address hate-fueled violence.

The launch marks what would have been Anne Frank's 97th birthday. On her 13th birthday in 1942, Anne Frank received the diary that would become one of the most powerful first-person accounts of the Holocaust and an enduring testament to the humanity, courage and promise of young people.

"Anne Frank's diary continues to challenge each generation to confront hatred with moral courage, empathy and resilience. Today, that challenge is unfolding on the digital platforms where young people are learning and interacting," said Dr. Lauren Bairnsfather, Chief Executive Officer of Anne Frank Center USA. "With @AnneFrankLifeStory, we are creating a credible and accessible destination for audiences to explore Anne Frank's legacy and turn awareness into action against intolerance. Luc's uniquely creative approach to interpreting the Holocaust through a modern lens has made him an invaluable collaborator, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

"Social media has become one of the most influential spaces for education and conversation, and it's critical that Holocaust education exists on these platforms," said Mr. Bernard. "As fewer survivors are able to tell their stories firsthand, accounts like @AnneFrankLifeStory help ensure young people can continue engaging with history in a meaningful way, while actively countering rising antisemitism online. Anne Frank Center USA has played an important role in evolving how Anne Frank's story is shared and experienced today, and I'm proud to partner with the organization to bring this initiative to life."

Anne Frank Center USA continues to raise funds to support the initiative. To learn more or contribute, visit: www.annefrank.com/donate/.

About Anne Frank Center USA

The Anne Frank Center USA traces its roots to the efforts of Otto Frank in the 1950s to raise funds to support the restoration of Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. He established the Anne Frank Foundation in New York as a fundraising organization dedicated to this purpose. The Anne Frank Foundation evolved into the Anne Frank Center USA, securing official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in New York in 1977. AFC USA, which is still based in New York, functions as a decentralized organization. This makes it possible for the organization to remain nimble and responsive in a rapidly changing world. Over the past year, programs of AFC USA have reached hundreds of thousands of students in twenty-two states and the District of Columbia.

About Anne Frank

Born on June 12, 1929, Anne Frank was a Jewish teenager from Frankfurt, Germany who was forced to go into hiding during the Holocaust. She and her family, along with four others, spent over two years during World War II hiding in an annex of rooms on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam, today known as the Anne Frank House. After being betrayed to the Nazis, Anne, her family, and the others living with them were arrested and deported to Nazi concentration camps. In March of 1945, seven months after she was arrested, Anne Frank died of typhus at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. She was fifteen years old.

About The Diary of a Young Girl

Since it was first published in 1947, Anne Frank's diary has become one of the most powerful memoirs of the Holocaust. Its message of courage and hope in the face of adversity has reached millions. The diary has been translated into more than 70 languages with over 30 million copies sold. Anne Frank's story is especially meaningful to young people today. For many she is their first, if not their only exposure to the history of the Holocaust.

Contact:

Meaghan Repko / Chloe Karp

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Anne Frank Center USA