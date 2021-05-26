Anne Klein Debuts New Home Collection at Macys.com

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic women's fashion brand ANNE KLEIN debuts a new home collection available now at Macys.com and launching on flagship website AnneKlein.com. The namesake founder's design archives and legacy of creating beautiful, welcoming homes where she hosted countless guests at her Connecticut country home, West Hampton's beach house, and Manhattan downtown apartment with a pool in its entry, serve as inspiration for the collection.

Anne Klein Home Collection Debuts at Macys.com

There are few designers who changed the course of American fashion, but it was Anne Klein's revolutionary idea to offer women a complete wardrobe of coordinated pieces. Now the Anne Klein Home collection is a complete wardrobe for the bed with classic design that is as timeless as the founder's vision.

"We are excited to bring the bed and bath categories to Anne Klein and expand the brand's presence at leading omnichannel and DTC retailers," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand. "The launch of the Home collection is a testament to our mission of giving the Anne Klein consumer even more ways to experience and shop the brand in a meaningful way."

The home collection available now at Macys.com features four sophisticated 5-piece comforter sets ranging in price from $190 to $250 MSRP and include a comforter, two shams and two complimentary decorative pillows. A diamond quilt set with shams in navy or white is available starting at $140 MSRP for a twin set, $160 MSRP for a full/queen set and $180 MSRP for a king set. Anne Klein's bath collection features a 100% cotton 6-piece towel set with a two bath and hand towels and two wash cloths in four classic color ways for $86 MSRP.

Customers can shop Anne Klein home, fragrance, apparel, and accessories at Macys.com and at AnneKlein.com.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand, which is owned by WHP Global, has product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Amiee Lynn for Accessories, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, Vandale International for intimates, Sunham for home, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry. Anne Klein products are sold globally throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. WHP manages over $3 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands. In 2020, the company launched WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

Media Contacts:

ATELIER Creative Service

Colette Sipperly

[email protected]

WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

(646) 701-7041

[email protected]



SOURCE Anne Klein

Related Links

http://www.anneklein.com

