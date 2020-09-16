Anne Klein Makes a Statement For Our Times at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic women's fashion brand ANNE KLEIN returned to the new New York Fashion Week today, presenting a timely and timeless video on CFDA's Runway360 platform and simultaneously on IMG's NYFW.com. The presentation highlighted the heritage of the ANNE KLEIN brand, narrated by actor, activist, and humanitarian, Ilfenesh Hadera who delivered a manifesto dedicated to women, celebrating the brand founder's visionary and timeless quote, "Clothes Won't Change the World. The Women Who Wear Them Will."

"Every day I'm made proud by the strength, compassion, vision and selflessness of the women in both my community and around the world," said Ilfenesh Hadera. "I'm perpetually in awe of, though never surprised by, our ability to be the change we want to see in the world. Anne Klein was one such woman and I'm honored to be a part of this celebration of her legacy."

More than 50 years later, Anne Klein's famous words are still inspiring woman. Her legacy of not only purposefully styling designs, but her trailblazing spirit and vision of empowerment are more relevant than ever. Her Granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubinstein, who now serves as the brand's Ambassador, opened the presentation to share her Grandmother's enduring imprint.

"Anne Klein was often first, and always put women first," stated Rubinstein, "Her first introduction of separates changed American Fashion and liberated the way women dressed forever. She was the first to create sophisticated styles in all sizes, for all ages, true today as the brand serves all women all over the world."

The See It Now, Buy It Now Collection shown in the five plus minute video introduced editors and consumers alike to a Fall 2020 capsule collection with bold prints and styles at accessible price points. The collection look book on the CFDA site is entirely shoppable and links directly to the new AnneKlein.com ecommerce website. New exclusives on the site beginning on October 1st, will also highlight Anne Klein's partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), in tribute to the brand's late founder. Anne Klein unfortunately passed due to breast cancer in 1974. This collection is a celebration of her life, vision, and to power important science forward.

The full Fall 2020 Collection and video can be seen on Runway360.cfda.com. To learn more about ANNE KLEIN and shop the new collection, visit www.AnneKlein.com.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, Anne Klein serves women around the world with classic American style. The brand, which is owned by WHP Global, has product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Amiee Lynn for Accessories, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, Vandale for intimates and The Jewelry Group for jewelry. Anne Klein products are sold globally throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About Ilfenesh Hadera

Ilfenesh Hadera is an American actor, activist, and humanitarian. A seasoned New Yorker, Ilfenesh was born in Harlem, where her love for the theatre began during her time at Harlem School of the Arts and eventually graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. In 2010, Hadera made her acting debut in the film 1/20. A frequent collaborator with Spike Lee, she has also appeared in Da Brick, The Blacklist, Oldboy, Show Me a Hero, Chi-Raq, Chicago Fire, The Punisher, and She's Gotta Have It. She also had a recurring role in the Showtime Series, Billions. Ilfenesh's latest project is the Epix series, Godfather Of Harlem, based on the true story of 1960's crime boss Bumpy Johnson. In it, Hadera portrays Johnson's wife, Mayme and is the leading female actor opposite Forrest Whittaker. The show was nominated for 4 NAACP Image Awards and commissioned for Season 2, shooting beginning in October 2020. Hadera's father, Asfaha Hadera, an Ethiopian refugee, along with her mother, Kim Nichols, are Co-Founders and Co-Executive Directors of African Service Committee, a Harlem based NGO which seeks to aid refugees in establish themselves and find community in New York City. Hadera plays a major advocacy role for within the organization visiting Ethiopia sites and attends, promotes and advocates for the nonprofit.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

