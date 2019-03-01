Anne Mahlum, CEO of [solidcore], Runs Marathon in Antarctica to Raise Over $100,000 for 'Back on My Feet' - Charity She Founded that Helps Homeless People Through Running Programs

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2019, Anne Mahlum, successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and athlete, will run the Antarctica Marathon and raise more than $100,000 for the New York chapter of an organization she founded, Back on My Feet, (BoMF) a nonprofit that empowers homeless individuals through running. The Antarctica Marathon will be Mahlum's twelfth – her first in six years – and will complete her goal of running the 26.2-mile race on all seven continents.

In 2007, Mahlum started BoMF as a simple morning run for a small group of homeless individuals in Philadelphia. Quickly growing into a national organization with a multi-million-dollar budget and 50 staff, BoMF offers a six-to-nine-month program for individuals living in homeless facilities. Members run three days a week at 5:30 a.m. from over 50 locations in twelve different cities. Those who maintain 90% attendance after 30 days move to the Next Steps phase which helps them move toward self-sufficiency through educational, job training opportunities and one-on-one coaching and mentoring from staff.

Mahlum said, "When I founded Back on My Feet, I believed that running could help people experiencing homelessness by changing the way they saw themselves. Back on My Feet embraces equality, respect, discipline, teamwork and leadership – all of which helps members achieve employment and independent living. The challenge I face by running a marathon in the harshest climate on earth pales in comparison to the hardships that BoMF members confront every day. They inspire me! I am also humbled and proud to be able to give back."

In 2013, knowing that BoMF was strong enough to flourish without her, Mahlum founded and became CEO of [solidcore] studio, a boutique fitness company (entirely corporately owned). Today, it is the fastest growing company in the sector, with 42 studios in 14 states, including NYC and D.C. and over 100,000 clients.

Mahlum's [solidcore] regimen has prepared her for the race and to face unpredictable weather conditions and subfreezing temperatures. Her transition back to long-distance running has been seamless – a result of her four weekly [solidcore] classes which focus on resistance training and stimulating and strengthening small twitch muscle fibers, helping her avoid hitting "the wall" most marathoners reach at mile 20.

