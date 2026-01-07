Annecy Official Selection "Tales from Outer Suburbia" Arrives on BYUtv with Magical Surrealism and Emotional Depth

New 10-episode series from Oscar® winner Shaun Tan now streaming for free on the BYUtv app

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv – the home of free, inspiring family entertainment available over streaming, cable and satellite – today announced that the complete first season of original animated series "Tales from Outer Suburbia" is now available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

BYUtv’s “Tales from Outer Suburbia”

Co-commissioned by BYUtv and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), and an official selection of the Annecy Animated Film Festival, it's inspired by the book of the same name written by show creative director and Academy Award® winner Shaun Tan (2011, Best Short Film [Animated], "The Lost Thing").

In the U.S., two episodes of "Tales from Outer Suburbia" will air on BYUtv each Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT beginning Jan. 14. In Australia, the show is available on ABC iview, airing Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Family.

Seeking a fresh start, newly single mom Lucy uproots her two children, 12-year-old Klara and six-year-old Pim, to the suburbs, only to find that life in this new neighborhood is no less complicated than where they came from. But Outer Suburbia is a world unto its own; a place where the fantastic and mundane curiously coexist.

Klara and Pim's emotional journeys are reflected in the creatures and characters that inhabit the suburbs: a water buffalo; a leaf man named Eric; a living dinosaur made from junk; two mysterious cat-like girls; and moon fish that swim in the night sky. As the family navigates through their grief and loss, they learn to trust others and find the strength to move forward together with hope.

"It has been an honor to work hand in hand with our Australian collaborators to develop the storylines of this special series for a diverse audience of all backgrounds," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "No matter where you live or how old you are, 'Tales from Outer Suburbia' will touch your heart with its tender themes, quirky characters and artistic vision. It's really unlike anything else out there, and we can't wait for our viewers to experience it with their families."

The cast includes newcomers Brooklyn Davies as Klara and Felix Oliver Vergés as Pim, along with Geraldine Hakewill ("Bluey") as Lucy, Dawn French ("The Chronicles of Narnia") as Grandma, Tony Nikolakopoulos ("Kangaroo Jack") as Grandpa, Shabana Azeez ("The Pitt") as Esme, Andrea Solonge ("Time Bandits") as Cat and Michael Theo ("Love on the Spectrum") as Lorenzo.

A Highly Spirited and Flying Bark production, "Tales from Outer Suburbia" is presented by Screen Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the Australian Children's Television Foundation in association with BYUtv, Screenwest, Lotterywest and Siamese.

In collaboration with creative director Sean Tan are series director Noel Cleary, producers Sophie Byrne and Alexia Gates-Foale, co-producer Francesca Hope, and executive producers Barbara Stephen, Andra Johnson Duke, Bernadette O'Mahony, Francesca Hope, Jeff Simpson, Julia Adams, Karen Vermeulen and Libbie Doherty.

BYUtv is available across the country via multiple digital media platforms, cable and satellite. The network streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads.

