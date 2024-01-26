Annette Bening to Receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

News provided by

Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

26 Jan, 2024, 10:05 ET

Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Slated for Feb. 18, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards is pleased to announce that Oscar®-nominated actress Annette Bening will be honored with the prestigious Distinguished Artisan Award at their 11th annual ceremony, presented by Ardell, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The event will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Bening, known for her captivating performances in films such as "American Beauty" and "The Kids Are All Right," has been a trailblazer in the entertainment industry for over three decades. She is a Tony® Award and five-time Academy Award® nominee, and two-time Golden Globe®, and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner. Her most recent Academy Award nomination for her role in "Nyad," directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, has solidified her place as one of the most respected, hard-working, and talented actresses in the industry.

"Annette Bening brings fascinating characters to life on the screen with each stunning performance and has won the hearts of moviegoers around the world," said Julie Socash, President of the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild. "Her talent and versatility as an actress, from a beguiling Hollywood starlet to a driven marathon swimmer, have been matched by her commitment to her craft, making her a true inspiration to all guild make-up artists and hair stylists. We are excited to celebrate her achievements and contributions to the entertainment industry."

Bening recently starred in "Jerry and Marge Go Large," and can be seen in the upcoming "Poolman" alongside Danny DeVito and directed by/co-starring Chris Pine. Additional film credits include "Death On The Nile," "Hope Gap," "The Report," "Georgetown," "Life Itself," "The Seagull," "Captain Marvel," "Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool," "20th Century Women," "The American President," "Mars Attacks!", "Richard lll," "Love Affair," "Bugsy," "Regarding Henry," and "The Grifters," among many others.

On stage, Bening was last seen in Jack O'Brian's Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's classic "All My Sons," for which she earned a Tony Award nomination. She also received a Tony Award nomination for her role in "Coastal Disturbances." Previous stage credits include "King Lear," "Ruth Draper Monologues," "The Cherry Orchard," "Talking Heads," and "Medea," among others. 

The Distinguished Artisan Award is presented to an artist whose consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists has richly enhanced and created memorable characters throughout their career. Download her headshot here. Credit: Jon Rou.

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, OscarÒ- and EmmyÒ-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on "Rocky," "Star Trek," "Mask" and "Raging Bull," will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on "Driving Miss Daisy," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Hocus Pocus 2"; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hair stylist known for her work on "Star Trek: Nemesis," "Blade" and "Good Times," will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at [email protected]. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org

The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Premier Level: Amazon Studios, Diamond Level: Nigel Beauty Emporium, Universal Pictures; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care, BigMack Hair & Makeup Trailers, HBO|Max, The Milton Agency, Netflix, Universal Pictures; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, First Entertainment Credit Union, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care, Warner Bros Pictures; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Bleeker Street Media, Cinema Secrets, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, I.A.T.S.E., jane iredale - The Skincare Makeup, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup, Skin Illustrator. Gift Bag Sponsors include Ardell, belif Skincare, Beautyblender, Cinema Secrets, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, Elemis, Eminence Organics, Bespoke Pro Designs, Garnier, Hairstory, Iconic London, jane iredale - The Skincare Makeup, LeMieux Skincare, Kizo Lab, MAC Cosmetics, RCMA Makeup, Urban Decay, Wrinkles Schminkles; Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 accomplished make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, live theater and theme parks. The Local 706 Guild honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes

The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops, and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, visit local706.org.

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

