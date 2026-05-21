Annex Brands Announces Promotion of Ryan Heine to Executive Vice President

Annex Brands, Inc. Anticipates Future Growth as the Company Looks to Expand its National Footprint

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Heine as the newest, and second, Executive Vice President, working alongside Executive Vice President, Sean Hilly.

Ryan Heine

Heine's relationship with Annex Brands started in 2002 and has been serving as the Senior Vice President of Franchising since 2018. Focusing on the development and expansion of Annex Brands' franchise systems worldwide, he assists in the evaluation of external acquisition opportunities. Heine will continue to focus on development and expansion of the company's franchise systems while concentrating on strategic planning and company oversight.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue growing Annex Brands," said Heine. "Having been part of the organization for many years, I'm proud of what we've built, excited to keep expanding our franchise systems, and contributing to the strategic direction of the company as we move forward."

Annex Brands has a long-standing reputation for quality service in the franchising industry, and this historic announcement reflects their commitment to invest in innovative solutions to support growth of the Annex Brands franchise system.

"Ryan has been an integral part of Annex Brands for over two decades, and his leadership has played a key role in the growth and evolution of our franchise systems," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "His continued focus on development and expansion and his contributions to strategic planning will help guide our organization forward.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Annex Brands and its staff, please visit https://www.annexbrands.com/about-us.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.