New Ownership of Pak Mail in Traverse City, Michigan Brings Fresh Energy to the Business

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Offering Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Traverse City, MI to new owners, Isaac Russell and Jacob Niedzielski. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail for the last 20 years.

Located inside the Northwoods Office Express at 3313 W South Airport Rd, in Traverse City, MI 49684, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We're excited to provide a locally owned one-stop shop for all small business in Traverse City," said Russell. "We believe the community and its visitors benefit from the specialized Packaging and Shipping Services, especially because of the ease of shipping wine bottles for all of the wonderful wineries in the area and their customers from our local Pak Mail location."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to see this Pak Mail remain a strong presence in the community as it transitions to new ownership under Isaac and Jacob," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this speak to the lasting relationships our locations build and the trust they earn over time. We're confident they will continue that tradition while growing their connection within the community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Postal Connections, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US789, located inside the Northwoods Office Express at 3313 W South Airport Rd, in Traverse City, MI 49684, and the services offered at this Traverse City location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US789.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.