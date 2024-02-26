Annexus, Athene and Barclays Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Shiller Barclays CAPE Series of Indices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, one of the nation's leading independent developers of financial and insurance products, along with Athene, a leading provider of index-linked annuities, and Barclays, a global corporate and investment bank, are excited to announce the 10th anniversary of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® indices: the Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector Risk Controlled 10% USD Total Return Index (Shiller Barclays CAPE® 10 Index), the Shiller Barclays CAPE® Allocator 6 Index, and the Shiller Barclays Global Index.

Annexus, Athene and Barclays brought the Shiller Barclays CAPE® 10 Index to the fixed indexed annuity market on Feb. 5, 2014. Designed by Yale professor Robert Shiller, one of the world's most influential economists, these indices are available exclusively with the Athene® BCA® Suite of Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs).

The indices are designed to provide exposure to undervalued equities, identified by a filtering process that uses the Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings (or CAPE) ratio. The CAPE® ratio, created by Prof. Shiller, is a statistical tool used to find stocks that are well-established, with a long history of earnings but underpriced in the market.

"In 2018 the CAPE ratio forecasted significantly higher 10-year expected returns for the international equities vs. the U.S. large caps," says Prof. Shiller. "This led to the expansion of our suite of indices and the creation of the Shiller Barclays Global Index, which has performed well through the turbulent markets over the last few years."

"We're focused on bringing indices to the FIA market that are deeply rooted in academic research and that we believe have a very good chance of working going forward," said Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus. "We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Prof. Shiller, Barclays, and Athene. It is a testament to our partnership and the success of the index over the last decade."

"The partnership between Athene, Barclays and Annexus set the standard for how innovative indices can be used inside retirement products to strengthen outcomes," said Mike Downing, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Athene. "Over the last 10 years, Professor Shiller's methodology has helped thousands of policyholders plan for a financially secure retirement."

Ronnie Wexler, global head of equities sales at Barclays, echoes the positive sentiments.

"We are extremely proud of the decade-long partnership we have built with Annexus and Athene," Wexler says. "Our collective innovation has helped Americans save for retirement with differentiated risk-adjusted returns and the added comfort of principal protection. We look forward to continuing to develop market-leading retirement savings products together."

Since the launch of the Shiller Barclays CAPE® 10 Index, $6.2 billion in account value has been allocated to the three Shiller Barclays CAPE® indices.1 The Shiller Barclays CAPE® 10 Index, one of the first smart beta indices available in a fixed indexed annuity, returned an 8.81% annualized return over the last decade.2

1 Source: Athene. As of 1/31/2024.

2 Source: Barclays. Calculated from 2/5/2014-2/5/2024.

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For almost 20 years, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products .

About Robert Shiller

Shiller is an American economist, best-selling author and Sterling Professor of Economics, Professor of Finance and Fellow at the International Centre for Finance at Yale University. Professor Shiller is ranked among the 100 most influential economists in the world.

About Barclays

Barclays is a consumer and wholesale bank, supporting businesses and institutions through its Corporate and Investment Bank. The bank provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organizations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, visit cib.barclays .

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with $300 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2023, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

