North American Secure Horizon FIA Suite Expands With the New Secure Horizon Accelerator With Immediate Premium Bonus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.,, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® (North American), a member company of Sammons® Financial Group and one of the largest issuers of fixed index annuities (FIAs) in the U.S.,1 is once again expanding its partnership with Annexus, a leading independent insurance retirement product design and distribution company. Today the two companies announce the addition of a new FIA, Secure Horizon[SM] Accelerator, to the Secure Horizon Suite of FIAs.

Secure Horizon Accelerator features an immediate premium bonus of up to 13% for no additional charge to help clients jump-start their savings.2 It also features the Secure Horizon exclusive Performance Strategy Ladder crediting method which offers a powerful accumulation opportunity. Benefits include higher participation rates associated with longer crediting strategies and the opportunity to credit interest annually with 20% of the premium at the end of each term.

"We strategically focus on developing solutions to help advisors better meet the needs of their clients in retirement," says Ron Shurts, co-founder and CEO of Annexus. "In the bonus accumulation focused FIA market, Secure Horizon Accelerator has one of the strongest combinations of a premium bonus without a charge and high participation rates through the Performance Strategy Ladder."

"We are proud to continue working with Annexus, building on the success of North American Secure Horizon suite of FIAs," says Rob TeKolste, president, Sammons Independent Annuity Group. "Secure Horizon Accelerator is yet another innovative solution for financial professionals to help clients plan for a more secure retirement."

The North American Secure Horizon suite of FIAs also includes the North American Secure Horizon, North American Secure Horizon Plus and North American Secure Horizon Choice fixed index annuities.

Financial Advisors, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and insurance professionals seeking access to this product should contact their Annexus-affiliated Independent Distribution Company. If you are a consumer interested in learning about Secure Horizon Accelerator or the Secure Horizon suite of FIAs, ask your financial professional for more information.

About Annexus

Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. Annexus has forged relationships with many of the industry's leading insurance carriers and the world's largest investment banks. Find out more about Annexus and its products.

About North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of term, universal life, and indexed universal life insurance products, as well as a wide variety of traditional fixed and fixed index annuities. Learn more about North American .

1 Wink's Sales & Market Report and LIMRA/Secure Retirement Institute.

2 Premium bonus may vary by annuity product, premium band, issue state, and surrender charge period selected and may be subject to a premium bonus recapture. Products that have premium bonuses may offer lower credited interest rates, lower index cap rates, lower participation rates and/or greater index margins than products that don't offer a premium bonus. Over time and under certain scenarios the amount of the premium bonus may be offset by the lower credited interest rates, lower index cap rates, lower participation rates and/or greater index margins.

The North American Secure Horizon[SM], Secure Horizon[SM] Plus, and Secure Horizon[SM] Accelerator are issued on form NA1015A/ICC21-NA1015A (Contract), AE651A/ICC21-AE651A (Secure Horizon/Secure Horizon Accelerator only), AE652A/ICC21-AE652A, AE653A/ICC21-AE653A (Secure Horizon/Secure Horizon Accelerator only), AE654A/ICC21-AE654A, AE655A/ICC21-AE655A, AE682A/ICC23-AE682A (Secure Horizon Accelerator only), AE642A/ICC20-AE642A, AE638A/ICC21-AE638A, AE639A/ICC21-AE639A, AE656A (Secure Horizon Plus only), AE658A (Secure Horizon Plus only), AE659A (Secure Horizon Plus only), AE660A04 (Secure Horizon Plus only), (riders/endorsements) or appropriate state variation. These products, features, and riders may not be available in all states.

Fixed index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long-term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. Although fixed index annuities guarantee no loss of premium due to market downturns, deductions from the accumulation value for optional benefit riders or strategy fees or charges associated with allocations to enhanced crediting methods could exceed interest credited to the accumulation value, which would result in loss of premium. They may not be appropriate for all clients. Interest credits to a fixed index annuity will not mirror the actual performance of the relevant index.

Sammons Financial® is the marketing name for Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.'s member companies, including North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®. Annuities and life insurance are issued by, and product guarantees are solely the responsibility of, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®.

