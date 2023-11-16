Annexus Health Enhances Leadership Team With Addition of Joe Lopez as Head of Product

News provided by

Annexus Health

16 Nov, 2023, 09:47 ET

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced the addition of Joe Lopez to its leadership team as Head of Product.

With nearly 20 years of experience in product management, Joe has led product, marketing, and engineering teams to launch products in health care as well as other industries. The portfolio of start-ups and major brands he has worked with includes athenahealth, Klara, Dell, Atlassian, and Zynga, among others.

As Head of Product, Joe will oversee the development and management of Annexus Health's solutions for healthcare provider organizations, life science companies, and charitable foundations, including:

  • AssistPoint®—A single enterprise workflow platform that helps provider organizations navigate and manage the patient access journey
  • AP Connect®—A technology-driven solution that digitally integrates patient support programs within the provider workflow
  • Adparo®—Access services cycle management (ASCM) support to help provider organizations reduce the administrative burden across the patient access journey

Joe joins Annexus Health as the company's footprint in the healthcare ecosystem and its impact on patients continue to grow. More than 100 healthcare provider organizations across over 3,000 sites of care nationwide are using AssistPoint, and nearly $4 billion in patient financial assistance awards has been secured through the platform since 2018.

"I entered the health tech industry to make a difference for patients and their families," said Joe. "This position with Annexus Health is a great opportunity to do just that. I am excited to lead an amazing Product team with a mission to ease the financial burden and ensure ready access to care for millions of people."

"We have so many exciting innovations in the works at Annexus Health, and Joe is the perfect person to bring them into the hands of our customers," said the company's Co-Founder and President, Brad Frazier. "Joe has made incredible contributions to so many great organizations in the healthcare space and beyond. I can't wait to see the impact he will have on our organization and the patients we serve."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

Media Contact: 

Tim Koenig
VP Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Annexus Health

