Annexus Health Leadership Team Adds John Lemkey as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer

"We have gotten to know John as a person and as a leader, and we could not be more excited for him to join our team," said Annexus Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "The clarity of his approach, his disruptive vision for making a difference, and the ideals he stands for make for a perfect fit with our mission. I have no doubt John will have a significant impact in the lives of patients, our partners, and our team."

John joins Annexus with more than 15 years of experience creating, building, investing in, and operating companies across various industries. Most recently, he served as COO of Tang Capital Management, LLC, a life science-focused investment company. He also served as COO and/or CFO of multiple private and public portfolio companies of Tang Capital and spent several years earlier in his career as an Auditor at Ernst & Young LLP.

"John had his pick of incredible opportunities; his choosing Annexus is a testament to our team and what we have accomplished and are accomplishing here," said Annexus Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "The addition of John to our leadership team is a blessing to our organization. His experience, knowledge, and core values will add rocket fuel to our mission, vision, market impact, and culture!"

2021 has been a year of rapid growth on all fronts for Annexus. In addition to scaling up people operations, the company has expanded its portfolio of solutions, provider uptake, and life science partnerships. In May, Annexus surpassed $1 billion in patient financial assistance secured with AssistPoint®, its flagship tech offering for healthcare provider organizations.

For Joe, the key to the company's success is clear: "We are a technology company that knows the most important thing to get right is people. We are continuing to build a team of passionate individuals with incredible skills to generationally disrupt how the patient access journey is managed."

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care.

