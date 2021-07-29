Annexus Health leadership team expands with the addition of Brett Olson, VP of Business Development

SEWICKLEY, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health is excited to announce the recent addition of Brett Olson to its leadership team.

As VP of Business Development, Brett oversees technology and service solutions for life science and provider organizations in the complex disease states Annexus serves. His responsibilities also include other elements of business development, such as managing relationships with other software and service providers in the market to maximize the ability of Annexus to generationally disrupt how the patient care journey is managed.

"Brett has deep roots and established networks in the US healthcare space, and he comes to us highly recommended by trusted advisors," said Annexus Co-Founder & CEO Joe Baffone. "His experience, work ethic, leadership qualities, and desire to make a difference will be instrumental in helping Annexus fulfill our robust market expectations."

As Annexus continues to significantly build out all functions in response to growing market demand, the organization will be making some other changes to its leadership team.

Amanda Hauskins, Head of Culture & People Operations, will be taking on broader responsibilities, leading external training and internal development.

"Amanda has done an outstanding job leading the rapid expansion in people across the organization," said Baffone. "Her ability to build and lead teams will be instrumental in creating a best-in-class infrastructure for external training and internal people development."

Additionally, Tim Koenig, who previously led both the Marketing and Life Science Solutions teams, will now focus his efforts on overseeing all marketing strategies and communication efforts as VP of Marketing.

"In Tim's two-plus years leading Life Science Solutions, we successfully launched AP Connect™ integrations with seven life science oncology partners and have built up a robust pipeline that will continue to propel our expansion," said Baffone. "We want to thank Tim for his work in that role, and we look forward to his continued contributions moving forward."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company, focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

Media Contact: Tim Koenig, VP, Marketing, [email protected]

