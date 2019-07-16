Annexus Health Marks Its Two-Year Anniversary With $142 Million Milestone in Patient Assistance Awards Processed Through AssistPoint

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health marked its two-year anniversary by reaching a significant milestone of processing over $142 million in patient financial assistance awards. The company's technology platform, AssistPoint is a single enterprise, cloud-based solution, used by provider groups to manage the financial assistance cycle management process across the patient journey.

"We want to remove the administrative burdens so that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Our unique provider focus is disrupting – for the better – the administration and coordination of workflow and services along the patient care continuum," stated Joe Baffone, CEO and Co-Founder of Annexus Health.

Annexus Health has expanded its reach to over 40 oncology provider groups actively using AssistPoint. "We have long-awaited the arrival of a software system that will directly pull information from our practice management system and individualize patient assistance, program-by-program, while accessing the difficult-to-work-with disease funds," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP, Chief Executive Officer of New York Cancer Specialists. "The AssistPoint platform has increased productivity for our practice and had a favorable impact on our patients financially, while improving our economic viability performing against our mission of providing the best care and outcomes for the patients we serve."

In addition to working with provider groups, Annexus Health partners with Life Science companies to seamlessly connect their patient access services directly into AssistPoint through API connectivity which streamlines activity for financial counselors so they can work within one single enterprise system to identify, enroll and manage financial assistance.

Baffone added, "Our technology-driven approach provides an innovative and inclusive offering allowing Life Science organizations to meet their customers where they live to facilitate critical services associated with patient access and engagement. For our early life science partners, connecting with AssistPoint provides a differentiated offering in a space that is ready to take on innovation. We are actively working with many of the major life science companies to connect their support programs with AssistPoint."

Annexus will be launching another solution in 2019 that provides a fully-outsourced, turn-key service for providers. The solution – Adparo – includes a team of experienced staff that utilize the AssistPoint platform to help providers perform an array of financial assistance and access services across the patient journey.

"We have an aggressive product roadmap to expand our work list and task management functionality into all administrative logistics." Baffone added "Adparo will further demonstrate our passion for improving patient access to the best care possible."

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company, focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Visit annexushealth.com to learn more.

