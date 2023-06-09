Annexus Health Partners with Omega Healthcare

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced its partnership with healthcare management solutions provider Omega Healthcare.

Ranked among the top revenue cycle management business service providers by industry analysts, Omega Healthcare leverages its AI and data analytics-based solutions and experienced staff in the U.S. and worldwide to streamline medical billing, coding, and collections processes. Annexus Health will utilize the expertise of the Omega Healthcare team to support the robust market demand for Adparo, the company's services division that provides staff to assist healthcare provider organizations in managing the patient assistance workflow.

The partnership with Omega Healthcare will also help facilitate several expanded offerings currently in development at Annexus Health.

"Omega Healthcare's vision and values are closely aligned with ours," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "Like us, they are focused on helping all patients get the care they need by eliminating the administrative and financial burdens that stand in the way. We're excited to work with Omega Healthcare not only to meet the current challenges facing patients and healthcare provider organizations, but to ensure Adparo—in coordination with our AssistPoint® software platform—is poised to address tomorrow's challenges as well."

Launched in 2021, Adparo has been tremendously successful in helping provider organizations find and manage financial assistance for their patients. The Adparo team proactively works up every patient for financial assistance and other access services, dramatically increasing the number of patients who actually receive assistance. In a recent analysis of customer data, Adparo amplified financial assistance searches by a median of 323%, leading to a median boost in financial assistance awards secured of 158%.

"Annexus Health is doing incredible work to advance health equity by breaking down barriers to care, and we're honored that they have selected us as a trusted partner," said Anurag Mehta, Omega Healthcare Co-Founder and CEO. "Our tech-enabled solutions and expertise in end-to-end revenue cycle management ("RCM") will reinforce the already solid foundation that Annexus Health has built so that Adparo can go the extra mile for patients and providers."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare is a trusted partner that helps improve financial outcomes through technology and clinically enabled transformational solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Omega Healthcare's innovative RCM and outsourcing solutions are tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Solutions encompass point solutions and fully-managed services and help increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient-provider-payer experience.

Omega Healthcare has approximately 30,000 employees worldwide with 14 delivery centers located in the United States, India, Colombia, and the Philippines, and is HITRUST i1, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified. For more information, visit omegahms.com.

Media contact:
Tim Koenig
VP Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Annexus Health

