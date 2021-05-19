Annexus Health surpasses $1 billion in financial assistance awards processed with AssistPoint®

SEWICKLEY, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone for Annexus Health, over $1 billion in patient financial assistance awards has now been processed through AssistPoint® – a single enterprise, cloud-based workflow platform that helps provider organizations navigate and manage the administrative patient journey.

"We are humbled by this amazing achievement," said Joe Baffone, Co-Founder and CEO of Annexus. "It's truly a blessing to be able to impact patient care on this scale."

While AssistPoint has been used exclusively in the oncology space to date, Annexus has its sights set on expanding into other specialties, such as retina-ophthalmology, cell and gene therapy, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. Discussions are already underway with key stakeholders in these settings, both on the provider side and within the life sciences industry.

Additionally, through rapid growth of its technology team, Annexus is working on expanding AssistPoint beyond a financial assistance platform; the evolution of AssistPoint into a fully-integrated, end-to-end patient access services platform will soon include:

A configurable patient journey and task management interface

A financial assistance billing management interface with electronic claims processing

Integrations with inventory and pharmacy management systems

Enhanced analytics with predictive capability and machine learning

"Annexus' continued investment in people and tools on our technology team has positioned us to rapidly advance our capabilities in software engineering, data management, and data science to improve the patient journey and ease the administrative burden," said Annexus Co-Founder, President, & COO Brad Frazier.

"At the center of our 'secret sauce' is a team of exceptional people driven to make a massive difference for patients," added Baffone. "Our comprehensive, enterprise-based, provider-centric approach has created exceptional momentum. As we expand, we'll continue to focus on generational disruption of how the patient care journey is managed."

About Annexus Health

Annexus Health is a privately-held, healthcare technology company, focused on developing solutions that reduce administrative burdens across the patient journey to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at www.annexushealth.com

