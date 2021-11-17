Annie Mecias-Murphy Celebrated for Excellence in Construction Management

The proud daughter of Cuban immigrants, Dr. Mecias-Murphy was raised to place tremendous value in the American educational system. She earned a master's degree from St. Thomas University in Miami and worked as a teacher and school counselor for more than 10 years. Towards the end of this period, Dr. Mecias-Murphy earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Barry University.

Throughout her career in education, Dr. Mecias-Murphy simultaneously harnessed her vast interpersonal skills to help her father manage his construction business. After building her knowledge of carpentry, masonry and other vital construction trades, she achieved her license as a general contractor. In 2005, Dr. Mecias-Murphy and her siblings founded JA&M Developing LLC., where she currently serves as the president and co-owner.

JA&M specializes in subcontracting services involving concrete, rough carpentry, structural steel and stucco. The company also performs general contracting services for the public and private sectors within the South Florida region. JA&M has completed projects for the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Broward County Aviation Department, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and the cities of Aventura, Plantation and Miami Beach. Some of their most notable projects include midrise office buildings, hotels, housing complexes, high-rise structures, parking garages and a plethora of luxury residential properties, and completed the construction of Terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Alongside her responsibilities as president and co-owner, Dr. Mecias-Murphy currently thrives as the treasurer of the board of directors of the Florida East Coast Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, serves on the Board of Directors for The Epic Foundation, excels as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County and continues to play an active role at the Metro Life Church. Moreover, Dr. Mecias-Murphy has found further success as an adjunct professor at Trinity International University for more than 15 years.

In 2021, Dr. Mecias-Murphy was recognized among the Top 100 Leaders in Real Estate and Construction and is the author of Chapter 1 of the revised edition of The Florida Contractors Manual. She attributes a great deal of her success to the influence of her parents, both of whom displayed an exceptional work ethic in order to provide a stable lifestyle for their children following their arrival to the United States. Dr. Mecias-Murphy also draws inspiration from her faith, which has taught her to strive for excellence in any endeavor and treat her employees with tremendous respect.

In the coming years, Dr. Mecias-Murphy intends to pursue helping the community in any way possible while furthering her efforts at the Boys and Girls Club, where she educates children about different career paths. Since her capacity to overcome adversity has played a central role in her professional growth, she advises aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace the challenge of continuously improving the quality of their work. In her spare time, Dr. Mecias-Murphy enjoys swimming, hiking and skiing, and cherishing and making memories with her family.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

