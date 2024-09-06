Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the Third Quarter of 2024

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the third quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the third quarter of 2024:

July 2024

Pauline Ho
Certified Public Accountant
Laus Consulting Services LLC

Paul Frederick Burmeister
Owner, Farmer, Chemist and Agriculturist
Paul Burmeister Farm

Jonathan R. Yarowsky
Co-Chair and Partner
WilmerHale LLP

Dr. Daniel E. Jolly
Chief Forensic Odontologist
Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Dr. Margaret Boone Rappaport
Co-Founder
The Human Sentience Project, LLC

August 2024

Nancy Ann Alden
Administrative Law Judge (Retired)
Social Security Administration

Dr. David John de Harter
Radiation Oncologist (Retired) and Sculptor
Galerie MOTO

Connie Goodman-Milone
Writer, Humanitarian and Hospice Volunteer

Nasreen Haroon
Owner
Nasreen Haroon Collections

Vincent W. Allen
Managing Director
VAAV Industries

September 2024

Dr. Steven M. Stanley
Research Professor, Research Associate and Writer
Florida State University and The Smithsonian Institution

Dr. Leonard Wesley Gray
Chief Scientist (Retired)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Marty Herman
Owner
Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art

Vincent J. Tomeo
Teacher (Retired)
Francis Lewis High School

Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler
Founder, Clinical Psychologist and Psychoanalyst
Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

