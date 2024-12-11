ANNKE, a leading brand in the home & business security solution industry, is delighted to offer special discounts on our security solutions this Christmas. Even last-minute shoppers can snag up to 60% off on these curated selections of security cameras.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, ANNKE brings you the perfect blend of holiday cheer and unwavering security. Designed to connect seamlessly via wired or wireless setups through your router, ANNKE cameras stream live footage directly to your smartphone, allowing you to enjoy every moment of your Christmas party without worry. Keep a vigilant eye on potential porch thieves, safeguard your neighborhood, and ensure the well-being of elderly family members, all with the touch of a button.

ANNKE Christmas Sales 2024 – Save Up to 60% Off on Top Security Camera Solutions

Here are all the best ANNKE smart security camera deals that you can snag by Christmas, available exclusively through the official website.

Launching into Christmas with a New Arrival

ANNKE proudly unveils the CPT500, a 3K mini PT speed dome PoE security camera. This advanced camera is a cost-effective choice for those seeking reliable security. Equipped with auto tracking lite, it ensures moving targets stay in frame, providing continuous visibility. With a 345°horizontal pan and 80°vertical tilt, it delivers extensive coverage, ideal for large areas such as parking lots and warehouses.

The CPT500 is now just $59.99 after an incredible Christmas discount, making it the perfect budget-friendly gift to enhance your home security this holiday season.

Elevate Your Security with Wireless Cameras

SC300 – the latest 4G LTE dual-light outdoor security camera powered by both battery and solar energy. This camera guarantees uninterrupted operation, providing peace of mind wherever you are. As an off-grid security solution, it ensures stable coverage even in remote locations such as rural homes, campsites, farms, and construction sites.

Whiffle – a smart doorbell camera, offering 1080P full HD video for clear visibility of your doorstep. With motion detection and two-way audio, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors right from your smartphone.

Custos – a 100% wire-free camera powered by battery and solar energy. Its compact size makes it easy to fit in any spots without taking up space. With its siren, strobe alarm and two-way audio, it provides enhanced smart home protection.

Dual–Lens Cameras with 180° Coverage

NCD800 – a 4K outdoor panoramic camera which was ranked as the best night vision security camera by the German media outlet heise. It delivers impressive night-time images, a high resolution and the largest horizontal field.

Featuring the acme color night vision, it can easily capture facial details or license plates in complete darkness, meeting critical surveillance needs. Beyond AI human & vehicle detection, the NCD800 also offers additional alarm functions, which include line crossing, area entry & exit, and sabotage detection, ensuring comprehensive security surveillance.

FCD600 – a 6MP outdoor panoramic camera, leverages innovative fusion technology to seamlessly stitch two lenses, minimizing distortion and enhancing FOV beyond traditional fisheye lenses. With adaptable night vision, it can switch between IR and white light via browser settings for clear imagery. Like the NCD800, it features smart detection motion, delivering accurate alerts for enhanced security.

Outdoor Surveillance Systems

ADLK800 Series – a wired security system excels with stunning 4K video quality. Equipped with smart dual light, it ensures clear target detection at night, switching to white light for clear color images when motion is detected. Additionally, it offers versatile compatibility with TVI, AHD, CVI, and CVBS output modes, which can be perfectly matched with most DVRs.

H800 Series – a PoE security system which delivers 4K images with 4 image enhancement, ensuring clarity in any lighting. Featuring smart dual light for crisp night details and advanced human & vehicle detection, it significantly reduces false motion alerts, enhancing security precision.

This Christmas, choose ANNKE for a home security solution that is not only top-notch but also a wise investment. Celebrate with confidence and make this holiday season truly memorable.

About ANNKE

Established in 2014, ANNKE has been at the forefront of the home and business security solution industry. Committed to excellence, affordability, and customer delight, ANNKE provides a diverse portfolio of security cameras and smart home devices, ensuring peace of mind for users worldwide.

Press Contact

https://www.annke.com/pages/christmas-sales-2024

Klaire

+1 833 717 0187

https://www.annke.com/

SOURCE ANNKE