Fortify your following season with ANNKE's exclusive fall sale: up to 60% off on security cameras and 15% off on surveillance systems for a safer home and business.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANNKE, a leading brand in the home & business security solution industry, has announced its exciting Autumn Prime Deals.

Available solely through the official website , the Autumn Prime Deals present a prime chance for customers to upgrade their homes, properties, and businesses with the latest security technology at significantly discounted rates.

ANNKE Unveils Autumn Prime Deals: Snag Up to 60% Off Top-Tier Security Tech!

Kicking off today, customers can enjoy up to 60% off on selected security cameras and 15% off with the discount code AutumnPD on security systems, showcasing ANNKE's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to a wider audience.

The sale features some of ANNKE's most popular security cameras are now available at ANNKE Official Store . They include:

NightChroma™ Collection

Newest NCBR800 – 4K Red Blue Light PoE Security Camera

The NCBR800 features red & blue flashing lights and a siren, effectively deter intruders, preventing incidents before they occur.

Boasting 4K Ultra HD resolution and Acme color & IR night vision, it delivers unparalleled clarity and coverage, day or night.

NCT400 – 2-in-1 Dual Lens Security Camera

The NCT400 features a dual lens system, 25X optical zoom, and a full 360° pan & 90° tilt range, providing comprehensive coverage with precision.

Its Acme color night vision delivers stunningly clear images even at 0.001 lux, making it the ideal choice for those seeking sophisticated and wide-area surveillance.

POE Series

ACZ800 – 4K 4X Optical Zoom PoE Outdoor Security Camera

The ACZ800 excels in outdoor surveillance, boasting a 4X optical zoom that captures a small target with stunning clarity or zoom out to monitor a broader area, ensuring maximum coverage and peace of mind.

C1200 – 4K 12MP Outdoor Dual Light PoE Security Camera

The C1200 offers a breathtaking 4K 12MP visual experience, ensuring that every detail is captured with remarkable clarity.

Featuring smart dual-light and advanced human & vehicle detection, this camera is the perfect choice for environments where accurate detection and high-resolution evidence are crucial.

Smart Home Security Solutions

Whiffle – Wireless Doorbell Camera

The Whiffle is a smart doorbell camera, offering 1080P full HD video for clear visibility of your doorstep. With motion detection and two-way audio, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors right from your smartphone.

Custos – 2K/3MP WiFi Battery Camera

Powered by battery and solar energy, the Custos is 100% wire-free. With its siren, strobe alarm and two-way audio, it provides enhanced smart home protection. Its compact size makes it easy to fit in any spots without taking up space.

Outdoor Surveillance Systems

AH500 – 3K 8 Channel 4 Cameras PoE Security System

This system stands out with its dual night vision capabilities, offering both color and IR vision, ensuring vibrant details during the day and sharp visibility even in total darkness.

EL200 – 1080p 8 Channel Outdoor Wired Security CCTV System

The EL200 offers smart surveillance with human & vehicle detection, providing top-notch security at a high cost-performance ratio. Its 1080p clarity and 66 ft infrared night vision make it a suitable security option for automated threat awareness.

About ANNKE

Established in 2014, ANNKE has been at the forefront of the home and business security solution industry. With a diverse product range, including IP security cameras, all-in-one WiFi/PoE security camera systems, and versatile DVR surveillance systems, ANNKE is committed to exploring new frontiers in the security industry.

