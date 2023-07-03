Announcement by Embraer S.A. of Tender Results of Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All 5.050% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2025

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

03 Jul, 2023, 17:43 ET

SÃO PAULO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or the "Offeror") (NYSE: ERJ) announces the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash any and all outstanding 5.050% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2025 (the "Notes"), issued by Embraer Netherlands Finance B.V., and fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Embraer (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated June 23, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Any capitalized term used but not defined in this press release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Information regarding the Notes and the results of the Tender Offer is summarized in the following table:

 

 

 

Title of Security

 

 

 

CUSIP / ISIN

 

Principal Amount
Outstanding Prior
to the Tender Offer

 

 

Principal Amount
Tendered

Principal Amount
Outstanding
Following the
Settlement Date

 

 

Purchase
Price(1)

5.050% Senior
Unsecured
Guaranteed Notes due
2025

29082H AA0 /
US29082HAA05

US$957,031,000

US$536,164,000

US$420,867,000

U.S.$990.00











(1)

Holders will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest from the applicable last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (defined below) ("Accrued Interest").

Information on the Tender Offer

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 29, 2023 (the "Expiration Time"). The Offeror has accepted for purchase all of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Tender Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time.

The Offeror intends to make payment in cash of an amount equal to the Purchase Price, plus Accrued Interest, for all Notes on July 5, 2023 (the "Settlement Date").

Subsequent Redemptions or Repurchases

From time to time after consummation, termination or withdrawal of the Tender Offer, Embraer or any of its affiliates may acquire Notes that are not tendered or not accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer through open-market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers, redemptions or otherwise, upon such terms and at such prices as Embraer or any of its affiliates may determine (or as may be provided for in the respective indenture governing the Notes), which may be more or less than the Purchase Price to be paid pursuant to the Tender Offer and could be for cash or other consideration. It is currently Embraer's intention, but Embraer is under no obligation, to redeem the outstanding Notes via the make-whole call following the consummation, termination or withdrawal of the Tender Offer. There can be no assurance as to which, if any, of these alternatives or combinations thereof Embraer or any of its affiliates may choose to pursue in the future.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Tender Offer was made solely by means of the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offer was not made to holders of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require any tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer was deemed to have been made on behalf of the Offeror by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including those related to the Tender Offer. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Embraer S.A.
Antonio Carlos Garcia
Head of Investor Relations
+55 (11) 3040-6874

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

Announcement by Embraer S.A. of Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All 5.050% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2025

American Airlines Orders Seven Embraer E175s for Envoy Air

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.