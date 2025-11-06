Material Fact: Approval of "equity swap" derivative contracts

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

Nov 06, 2025, 22:49 ET

EMBRAER S.A.
 Publicly Held Company 
CNPJ/MF 07.689.002/0001-89 
NIRE 35.300.325.761

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) informs its shareholders and the market that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on November 6, 2025, according to the minutes published on the CVM and Investor Relations websites, approved the execution by the Company, with Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A., of derivative agreements of "Equity Swap", referenced in the shares issued by the Company. Equity Swap agreements will observe the following limits and conditions:

Equity Swap Settlement: cash settlement, within a maximum period of 12 months from November 7, 2025.

Maximum Exposure: up to 10,932,998 common shares, observing the limit established in CVM Resolution No. 77/22.

Conditions: the Equity Swap will allow the Company to receive the price variation related to its shares traded on the stock exchange plus any dividends distributed to the shares subject to the Equity Swap (active end) and pay CDI plus a spread (passive end), during the term of the agreement.

Purpose: need to mitigate fluctuations in the prices of shares issued by the Company, in view of future payments to be made by the Company within the scope of its long-term incentive plans (phantom shares).

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President, Financial & Investor Relations

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Material Fact of Share Buyback Program

EMBRAER S.A. ("Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with article 157, §4 of Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian...

EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 3rd QUARTER 2025

EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS. HIGHLIGHTS 2025 Guidance re-iterated. From an operations point ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Travel

Travel

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics