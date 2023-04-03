Announcement for Vertafore Users: SimplePin Releases Version 2.0

The release includes streamlined integration capabilities and enhanced functionality focused on automating all stages of a transaction lifecycle, eliminating costly and time-consuming back-office work, providing total visibility and transparency across the organization around critical payments.

HOBE SOUND, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, the leading provider of receivables automation solutions for insurance providers, announces the launch of Version 2.0, expanding its integration capabilities with Vertafore to help providers significantly reduce the cost of handling, posting, and reconciling payments while improving customer adoption. The release includes deeper integration capabilities and functionality focused on automating all steps in the transaction lifecycle, eliminating repetitive and costly back-office work, while providing visibility and transparency throughout the organization around time-sensitive payments.

"Our clients lead the industry in terms of implementing cutting-edge technologies to better serve their customers," said Metod Topolnik, CEO and founder of SimplePin. "We are delighted with the feedback from our most recent system deployment, which is resulting in high customer adoption and operational efficiencies, translating into a significant return on investment for our clients. Expanding our integration capabilities with Vertafore means quicker implementations and a better experience for customers and staff."

SimplePin handles all insurance accounting and payment process flows - binding, renewals, quoting, invoicing/billing and more - as well as digital insurance or affinity programs, replacing a need for multiple solution providers and simplifying IT requirements. We look forward to sharing our platform upgrades with customers and prospects at the Accelerate 2023 show in Austin this May.

