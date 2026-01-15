Announcement of dismissal of lawsuit filed by Craig Deligdish, MD, against Parrish Medical Center

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit filed by Craig Deligdish, MD, against the North Brevard County Hospital District, which governs Parrish Medical Center, according to court records.

The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, was dismissed after the court ruled that the majority of claims could not proceed. Following the ruling, the parties filed a Joint Stipulation for Dismissal with Prejudice. The court accepted the dismissal with prejudice and the remaining claims were dismissed with prejudice, barring refiling.

According to court filings, Deligdish previously sought relief through the U.S. Department of Labor, which dismissed the matter. An administrative law judge subsequently dismissed most claims before the case was refiled in federal court.

The dismissal follows prior litigation involving Deligdish and Omni Healthcare. In a separate sanctions ruling in unrelated litigation, a federal judge criticized conduct attributed to Deligdish in connection with claims submitted for medical testing.

"The dismissal is the latest in a series of defeats Deligdish or his company, Omni Healthcare, has experienced in lawsuits against Parrish," according to Parrish spokesperson Natalie Sellers.

"Despite Deligdish's and Omni Healthcare's history of filing lawsuits against Parrish Medical Center, he has not won a single case to-date," added Sellers.

For a full copy of the announcement click here. For more information about Parrish Medical Center, click here.

