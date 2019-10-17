Announcement of Non-Exclusive Audio Publishing Agreement Between LMBPN® PUBLISHING and Zebralution Digital Media Distribution

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Frankfurt Book Fair being held in Frankfurt Germany, LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in independent digital book publishing, has announced an innovative new association with Zebralution Digital Media Distribution, a publisher, distributor, and marketing services company of award-winning multilingual content. The agreement is a strategic expansion of LMBPN®'s audiobook presence, and it involves the representation of several of LMBPN®'s leading series.

Stephen Campbell, Vice President of Audio and Operations at LMBPN®, said, "Zebralution's custom-built streaming platform and their reach into audiobook and music services worldwide will expand LMBPN®'s global presence in the audiobook market by making our books available to listeners through a growing list of streaming partners that listeners already enjoy using. This expanded reach is a major component of our continued global strategy, and we are excited to begin implementation as we continue to grow in 2019."

Kurt Thielen, CEO of Zebralution, adds, "We're delighted to be working with LMBPN® to distribute their terrific blend of paranormal and science-fiction audio content to a whole new audience. Coupled with Zebralution's successful marketing tools, including our pioneering app and voice skill, we are certain to maximize LMBPN®'s content by reaching customers, partners, and platforms from around the world."

By collaborating with Zebralution, LMBPN®'s audiobook collection will soon be available on streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Napster, and Pandora. These traditionally music-centric services will provide innovative opportunities and additional reader reach.

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN®'s digital catalog presently includes over five hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over a hundred and eighty titles on Audible.com * . Combined, all the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books.

About ZEBRALUTION DIGITAL MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Zebralution is one of the leading independent distributors of digital media content, from music and videos, audiobooks, and dramas to mobile entertainment products.

ZEBRALUTION was founded in 2004 as the first digital distributor for independent music labels in Europe. The company operates from eight offices in six countries and provides distribution and marketing services to over 450 music labels and audio publishers from around the world.

Since 2010, Zebralution has developed new distribution models for audiobooks and audio dramas, which have grown to be as successful as their music division. Zebralution is committed to staying at the forefront of audio innovation as a content format and in 2018, created a subsidiary for podcast distribution and monetization under the zebra-audio.net brand.

